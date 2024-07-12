The 30th anniversary of the last Eden Park loss for the All Blacks took place last weekend. It was the wily French who inflicted that famous defeat, winning 23-20 on July 3, 1994.

Should the All Blacks win tonight and leave New Zealand fans in a good mood, there should be plenty of reason to get outside and celebrate in Auckland tomorrow.

Sunday is expected to also start off with a fine, blue-sky morning before becoming cloudy in the afternoon for a top of 16C.

Another cold winter's morning around the country 🥶



Auckland Airport got down to 3°C, its coldest temperature this year but a ways off the -7.6°C at Mount Cook Aero this morning.



Saturday looks like another cold start but temperatures generally warm as we head into next week! pic.twitter.com/idGOVUpTO0 — MetService (@MetService) July 11, 2024

However, the second week of the school holidays from Monday on is looking more mixed, with rain and temperatures hovering around 15C-17C featuring across the next five days.

Tauranga and Hamilton can expect a similar pattern heading with mostly fine weather today and tomorrow and tops of 15C-16C - although Hamilton is set for a chilly overnight low of 4C tonight - before persistent rain dogs the second week of school holidays.

In the north, Whangārei can expect tops of 14C-15C today and tomorrow with periods of showers that will stretch through most of next week.

Wellington is set for highs of 12C-13C today and tomorrow, with a few showers today and heavier rain later in the week on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The East Coast is enduring a cloudy, wet and cold weekend, with showers today and tomorrow and tops of 14C before heavier rain hits on Tuesday.

Christchurch in the South Island can expect some light showers today as the weekend temperature hits tops of 10C-11C with chilly overnight lows of 3C. Heavier rain is expected to fall on Tuesday and Wednesday, threatening to confine children’s school holidays play to the indoors.

Dunedin is set for a miserable high of 9C today but is not expected to have rain until Tuesday, with heavier falls then arriving on Thursday.