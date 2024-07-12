Advertisement
Clear skies at Eden Park for All Blacks vs England test; rain forecast for school holidays’ second week

Ben Leahy
By
Clear skies are expected for tonight's All Blacks v England at Eden Park, where the New Zealand national side hasn't lost in 30-years. Photo / Andrew Cornaga / Photosport

Clear but chilly skies are expected over Eden Park tonight as the All Blacks look to shut English dreams down by keeping their 30-year undefeated streak in Auckland alive, while families across the country can expect a mostly sunny school holiday weekend.

Auckland’s temperature is expected to dip to about 11C by the time of tonight’s kick-off, with fans needing to rug up but likely able to leave the umbrellas behind, forecaster WeatherWatch says.

The men in black haven’t lost at Eden Park since 1994 - reeling off 46 wins and two draws since then.

But after the All Blacks and English duked out a thrilling first test in Dunedin last week in which the home team prevailed 16-15, boisterous English fans will be hoping their side has what it takes to make history tonight.

The 30th anniversary of the last Eden Park loss for the All Blacks took place last weekend. It was the wily French who inflicted that famous defeat, winning 23-20 on July 3, 1994.

Should the All Blacks win tonight and leave New Zealand fans in a good mood, there should be plenty of reason to get outside and celebrate in Auckland tomorrow.

Sunday is expected to also start off with a fine, blue-sky morning before becoming cloudy in the afternoon for a top of 16C.

However, the second week of the school holidays from Monday on is looking more mixed, with rain and temperatures hovering around 15C-17C featuring across the next five days.

Tauranga and Hamilton can expect a similar pattern heading with mostly fine weather today and tomorrow and tops of 15C-16C - although Hamilton is set for a chilly overnight low of 4C tonight - before persistent rain dogs the second week of school holidays.

In the north, Whangārei can expect tops of 14C-15C today and tomorrow with periods of showers that will stretch through most of next week.

Wellington is set for highs of 12C-13C today and tomorrow, with a few showers today and heavier rain later in the week on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The East Coast is enduring a cloudy, wet and cold weekend, with showers today and tomorrow and tops of 14C before heavier rain hits on Tuesday.

Christchurch in the South Island can expect some light showers today as the weekend temperature hits tops of 10C-11C with chilly overnight lows of 3C. Heavier rain is expected to fall on Tuesday and Wednesday, threatening to confine children’s school holidays play to the indoors.

Dunedin is set for a miserable high of 9C today but is not expected to have rain until Tuesday, with heavier falls then arriving on Thursday.

