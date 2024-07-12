“There was a lot of noise and excitement in our team room with all the players having breakfast together watching the football team,” Borthwick said. “It was a great performance, a fantastic result, and hopefully this weekend is another great weekend for English sport.”

For that underdog double act to transpire, Borthwick’s men must first storm the All Blacks fortress.

In the last test of their calendar year, at the end of another arduous season, England enter familiar territory in that they are largely written off by the New Zealand rugby public. The tourists had their best shot at deflating the Robertson-era hype in Dunedin and blew it, right?

Fall behind early on Saturday night, and psychologically England could have one foot on the plane home.

Moving from Dunedin to Auckland, the prevailing expectation is that the All Blacks will significantly improve, achieving greater cohesion and clarity in their second full week together under the new regime.

As Robertson noted, everyone in his squad knows where the classroom is now. Their bearings are set and they have, he suggested, settled into a rhythm.

Such a notion, particularly with only one injury-enforced change to last week’s All Blacks team, may well ring true. On the other hand, England should also improve, despite a late forced change with Freddie Steward replacing impressive, injured fullback George Furbank. Believing anything else is dismissive at best. Arrogant at worst.

The All Blacks, following last week’s nervy escape, hold no such illusions with another tense, torrid affair predicted.

“We respect where they are as a team,” Robertson said. “They’ve got a generation of some young powerful players coming through. Our focus is on what we’re going to achieve and how we’re going to do it. There’s a clear understanding for us of what’s required and how we can be better. The leaders have owned it.

“Steve is pretty astute. He’s been around the grounds as a player and coach. We’ll expect everything from them.”

After last week’s one-point defeat, it speaks to the genuine belief emanating from England’s camp that Borthwick, genial and complimentary throughout this short tour, flipped the script to adopt subtle mind games.

The All Blacks’ 30-year, 48-test unbeaten Eden Park stronghold historically evokes a sense of calm and comfort. As Robertson’s budding team attempt to click and forge their path after several influential post-World Cup departures, Richie Mo’unga, Shannon Frizell and Aaron Smith front of mind, Borthwick framed the venue as a burden rather than a blessing.

“In so many ways that’s their record,” Borthwick said. “The expectations and pressure are now upon them to try and keep that record.”

England, of course, confront history of their own, having lost eight successive times in New Zealand in the last 21 years.

Robertson acknowledged the Eden Park legacy the All Blacks must uphold. He didn’t say as much but the concrete jungle walls could rapidly cave in if they don’t.

“Everything is earned there. We respect what’s been before and now it’s our opportunity,” Robertson said. “It’s home. There’s a natural feel to it. Players come with a bit of expectation around it. There’s some good memories. There’s always pressure, it depends how you use it.”

Recounting an interaction with a New Zealand fan last Sunday, Borthwick continued his forward press by daring the All Blacks to abandon their successful kick-heavy second-half strategy of last week.

“When I was leaving Dunedin, there was a New Zealand supporter who said how well he thought we’d done,” Borthwick said. “But then he said ‘You will get beaten next week and we will beat you with style’. It will be interesting to see whether they do that.”

With one last crack this season and little to lose, England are a dangerous proposition as they seek to further expose vulnerabilities at the All Blacks breakdown and pressure points through their risk-and-reward defensive rush in the midfield.

“We managed to cause New Zealand some problems last weekend so hopefully we can do that again.”

Shifting the tit-for-tat aspect to the players, another compelling contest awaits.

Borthwick will hope to bottle the energy and enthusiasm that bubbled over in his team room on Thursday morning and channel that to provide a source of inspiration for his football counterparts.

Achieve history, and New Zealand-based Poms will party from Saturday through Monday.

Robertson’s All Blacks, meanwhile, chase a more decisive second step to halt such visions of English glory and grandeur in their tracks.







