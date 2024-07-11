Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

The vital lessons Scott Robertson’s All Blacks must learn from Vern Cotter’s Blues: Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
5 mins to read
All Blacks coach Scott Robertson talks coaching philosophy, vision and takes your calls on Newstalk ZB.

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The All Blacks won the series-opening test against England 16-15 in Dunedin last weekend.
  • Game two will see both sides take the field at Auckland’s Eden Park, home of the Super Rugby champions.
  • Blues coach Vern Cotter has laid the perfect blueprint of how the All Blacks forwards should operate.

Gregor Paul is one of New Zealand’s most respected rugby writers and columnists. He has won multiple awards for journalism and has written several books about sport.

OPINION

The last team to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks