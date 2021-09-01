Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Claire Trevett: Judith Collins is not the only villain in 'pantomime' of the lockdown Parliament

4 minutes to read
Judith Collins fires back at Breakfast presenter Indira Stewart's questioning over vaccines and MP's being Covid-19 tested before returning to parliament. Video / TVNZ

Judith Collins fires back at Breakfast presenter Indira Stewart's questioning over vaccines and MP's being Covid-19 tested before returning to parliament. Video / TVNZ

Claire Trevett
By:

Political editor, NZ Herald

OPINION:

The schedule for the quiz shows at Parliament now lists two programmes: a 1pm programme called the Source of Truth followed by the 2pm programme, which Leader of the House Chris Hipkins has called

Covid

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.