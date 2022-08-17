Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Claire Dale: Can Auckland become an age-friendly city?

5 minutes to read
Forty-four per cent of New Zealanders aged 65 to 69 still have jobs. Photo / Michael Craig, File

Forty-four per cent of New Zealanders aged 65 to 69 still have jobs. Photo / Michael Craig, File

NZ Herald
By Dr Claire Dale

OPINION:

Tāmaki Makaurau has the largest and most ethnically and culturally diverse population of people aged 65 and older in the country, and that population will increase substantially over the next few decades.

As such,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.