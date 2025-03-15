Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Christopher Luxon is on a roll. He’s not in any danger of getting rolled, despite current polls - Ryan Bridge

Ryan Bridge
By
Newstalk ZB's Early Edition host·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The Prime Minister is holding a standup amid attempts to attract investment to New Zealand. Video / NZ Herald
Ryan Bridge
Opinion by Ryan Bridge
Ryan Bridge is Newstalk ZB’s Early Edition host.
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

Jacinda Ardern spent time this week hawking a new children’s book via Instagram entitled Mum’s Busy Work (also available stateside, of course, as Mom’s Busy Work) for $35, thank you very much.

Back home, Daddy was also very busy with work. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon spent the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand