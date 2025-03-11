Briscoe Group revenue flat as profit takes a hit

Breaking down the segments, homeware sales slightly fell from $490.1m to $489.8m for the year, while sporting goods likewise fell from $301.8m to $301.6m.

Briscoe Group managing director Rod Duke said the result was a terrific achievement. Photo / Dean Purcell

Briscoes managing director Rod Duke said that driving near identical sales in the current retail industry was a terrific achievement.

“Three of the quarters produced positive sales growth and while there was an inevitable margin deterioration to deliver those sales, it’s important to bring context to what has been an incredibly challenging year,” Duke said.

Online sales for the group represented 19.7% of group sales, up from 18.7% in 2023.

However, margin pressure continues to affect Briscoes like others in the retail industry.

Gross margin percentage declined for the period from 42.40% to 40.37%.

Duke said the group felt pressure from several factors as the ongoing economic downturn had an impact.

“Whilst we expect margin pressure to continue, including from a weaker New Zealand dollar, our goal this year is to at least stabilise group gross profit margin percentage and we have a number of initiatives to assist with this.”

Those initiatives included lower levels of clearance products, the introduction of a deeper analysis of promotion planning and monitoring, and the implementation of a new merchandise planning tool.

Further to the business' cost-controlling initiatives, total store and overhead costs were only 1.11% higher than the previous year.

The group said it was a “significant achievement” considering the 6% wage rate increase for its in-store hourly-paid team.

During the year, $58.2m of capital investment was made by the group of which $40m represented expenditure related to the new distribution centre project at South Auckland.

“Earthworks are now well under way, and the shell of the new complex should begin to take shape towards the end of this current first half,” Duke said.

“At a time when other companies may very well be looking to refrain or defer significant strategic expenditure, we remain committed to investing in the group’s future through a number of both current and new initiatives.”

Looking ahead, Duke said the group was not underestimating how tough trading would be, especially in the first half.

“We expect this will see second-half profitability exceed that produced for the first half in a return to a more normalised shape of profitability.”

He added: “Looking further out, we are excited about the benefits and profit growth potential from the initiatives already mentioned which we believe will drive growth across the next three to four years.”

Directors have resolved to pay a final dividend of 10 cents per share (cps).

The dividend is fully imputed and, when added to the interim dividend of 12.5cps, brings the total dividend for the year to 22.5cps.

The final dividend will be paid on March 27.

