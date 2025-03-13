“Our priority has always been our team, the schools we served, and our community. We deeply appreciate the support we have received over the years and remain grateful to have served our tamariki across the region.”

“While this is not the outcome we had hoped for and has been an end to a journey we poured everything into, we hope the community continues to support local businesses who are working hard in these challenging times.”

They announced the company’s closure last month, saying in a social media post that the new school lunch funding model meant they lost a core part of their business.

Last year, the local eatery provided lunches to 10 schools – serving 2800 meals daily – but that dropped to four schools this year as a result of the coalition Government’s new school lunches programme.

Wray and Ngakuru won the Pakihi Whai Ora and Supreme Overall awards at the Māori Women’s Development Inc Māori Businesswomen Awards in 2024.

The company, incorporated in 2016, ceased trading on January 29 this year.

Puku Ora offered catering services, provided school lunches under a government contract, ran an eatery and manufactured and sold bone broth products.

The liquidators' first report, released on February 19, said Inland Revenue served the company with winding up proceedings in January this year after it had accrued “significant” tax arrears.

IRD’s statement of claim was for $623,523.31, of which $389,960.57 was preferential.

“The application was scheduled to be heard in the High Court on March 28, 2025. However, Inland Revenue has consented to the appointment of Steve Farquhar and Iain McLennan as liquidators.”

The report said Ngakuru and Wray attributed the failure of the company to “detrimental effects on revenue arising from Covid-19 and Cyclone Gabrielle” and the loss of six school contracts after the change in the school lunch programme.

“The directors attempted to cut overheads by reducing labour costs but were unable to address the significant debt that had already accumulated.”

An estimated $38,136.31 was owed to former employees for wages, holiday pay and redundancy pay at the time the report was written.

Unsecured creditors are owed an estimated $28,095.86

When accounting for available assets, a statement of affairs for the company showed a deficiency of $286,994 as regards preferential creditors and a deficiency of $595,084 as regards unsecured creditors.

Listed creditors include Toyota Finance New Zealand Limited, Bidfood Limited, Silver Chef Rentals Limited and Warehouse Stationery.

The next liquidators' report is due six months after the first.