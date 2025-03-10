Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is set to address the media after a fresh poll shows he has been overtaken by Labour’s Chris Hipkins as preferred Prime Minister for the first time since the election.

Luxon will hold a post-Cabinet press-conference at 4pm. It will be livestreamed at the top of this article.

The latest Taxpayers Union-Curia poll shows Labour has overtaken National, and Chris Hipkins has pipped Luxon as the preferred Prime Minister. The poll, conducted from March 2-4, shows National is up 1.7 points to 33.6% but Labour has moved past it, up 2.8 points to 34.1%.

Luxon today announced the Government will open registrations of interest for the first stage of the Northern Expressway at this week’s infrastructure summit.

Load more

Luxon will be preparing for the country’s first Infrastructure Investment Summit this week, where he hopes to entice international investors to put their money in New Zealand. He described the summit and the newly created agency Invest NZ as “using every tool in the box” to boost foreign investment and “kick our economy into high gear”.

Around 100 global investment leaders are expected to attend the Auckland conference, including representatives some of the world’s largest banks and investment firms.

A proposed map of the Northern Expressway was also today released highlighting the different stages.

The first stage of the project covers Warkworth to Te Hana, a 26km long four-lane expressway connected to the new Pūhoi to Warkworth expressway.

“The indicative design includes an 850m long twin bore tunnel in the Dome Valley and three interchanges located at Warkworth, Wellsford and Te Hana,” said Transport Minister Chris Bishop.

“The Warkworth to Te Hana section of the corridor is the most advanced in terms of designation, consents and property acquisition. This enables physical works to begin earlier than the other sections of the corridor and it will resolve the critical resilience challenges in the Dome Valley.

“NZTA is progressing planning and design for the remaining sections of the corridor. Decisions on the emerging preferred corridor for Sections 2 and 3, including an alternative to the Brynderwyn Hills, will be announced soon.”

He said there had been extensive market engagement by the New Zealand Transport Agency in recent months and “big international interest” in the project.

“Cabinet has now approved NZTA to move to the next stage of procurement, and agreed that the project will be delivered as a Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

“The project is a significant opportunity for New Zealand’s infrastructure sector, as well as international investors flying in for the NZ Infrastructure Investment Summit.

“Formal procurement will begin this week with the Registration of Interest process. Registered parties will be invited to submit a formal Expression of Interest (EOI). This will be followed by a Request for Proposal (RFP) in mid-2025 for up to three shortlisted bidders, with a preferred bidder expected to be announced in early 2026 and the PPP contract finalised by the middle of next year.”

He said the detailed design and construction will start late next year. A completion date will be confirmed following procurement but is expected to be around 2034.

“The Northland Expressway is expected to make use of the Fast-track Approvals Act as well as the Public Works Act changes for critical infrastructure announced yesterday.”

He said the upper North Island was an “economic powerhouse”, with Northland, Auckland, Waikato and Bay Of Plenty collectively accounting for 53.7% of the population and 55.5% of the GDP.

“This isn’t just an investment into Northland - it’s an investment into the broader upper North Island area.”

Last week, Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop revealed the companies on the attendee list manage funds worth around $6 trillion of capital and come from 14 countries, including the United States, Britain, Canada, France and Japan.

“New Zealanders can be proud that some of the world’s biggest investment and infrastructure entities are keen to learn about the opportunities New Zealand has to offer,” Bishop said in a statement.

“Their decision to come here demonstrates that New Zealand is held in high regard internationally as an economy that is worth investing in.”

Earlier on Monday, the Government announced $3 million from the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy would be used to secure more business events in New Zealand.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Minister for Tourism and Hospitality Louise Upston during a press conference in February. Photo / Alex Burton

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston said the funding would allow Tourism New Zealand to increase its annual conference bid development from 90 to 110 bids, attract high-value incentive programmes and enhance New Zealand’s presence at key international trade events.

The Government hoped the $3m, which is being put into Tourism New Zealand’s Conference Assistance Programme, leads to more than $30m in incremental spending as a boost for the the economy.

Funding is available to any organisation, including universities, to bid to host an international conference in New Zealand.

Monday’s press conference also followed news the three original Whānau Ora commissioning agencies have lost their contracts in a tender process, including the John Tamihere-led North Island agency.

Four new agencies would take over in July and Ngāti Toa and Ngāi Tahu have confirmed they are among the successful bidders.

Whānau Ora leaders were alarmed at the decision to “dramatically” change the approach of the organisation in an overhaul that will impact $155m worth of contracts.

The Herald reported on Sunday an estimated 1000 jobs were at risk – and while some of those workers could be rehired by newly-chosen agencies – leaders warned about the huge upheaval and the potential loss of trust among Māori communities.

Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.