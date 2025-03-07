Revealed: The international businesses invited to Auckland investment summit

While the purpose of the summit is to attract investment in Government projects, the coalition is hoping there will be deal-making on the sidelines with New Zealand firms partnering with their capital-rich partners.

The summit has a host of Government ministers attending, keen to shepherd public-private partnerships (PPPs) to completion.

Labour’s finance and infrastructure spokeswoman Barbara Edmonds will also attend with the Government and Labour keen to project a bipartisan approach to infrastructure – for now, at least.

The list for the summit even includes firms recently jilted by New Zealand, including one of the Hyundai subsidiaries and investment group CDPQ. Another Hyundai company had been contracted to build the new Cook Strait ferries until KiwiRail was forced to cancel that contract after the Government declined a funding uplift and the former Labour administration wanted CDPQ to build the Auckland Light Rail project as a PPP before coalition partner NZ First axed the idea.

Other names that will be familiar to New Zealanders are CPB Contractors and HEB Construction, who were part of the Transmission Gully PPP, Japanese giant Mitsubishi and major French bank Societe Generale.

The New Zealand branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the largest bank in China and one of the largest in the world by market capitalisation, is also coming.

Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) is a leading global infrastructure investor with US$170 billion ($300b) in assets under management.

Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management, which oversees about $2t in assets is also coming. Brookfield invests on behalf of institutions around the world across renewable power and energy transition and infrastructure.

The summit will be held in Auckland next Thursday and Friday.

“Across the two-day summit, ministers will showcase our ambitious pipeline of projects in transport, health, education, courts and corrections, and the resources sector. Iwi representatives will highlight the strength of the Māori economy and their own upcoming opportunities for these investors,” Bishop said.

BusinessDesk earlier reported there are only four projects that might be available for PPP investment in the short and near term: the redevelopment of Linton Military Camp, the redevelopment of the Christchurch Men’s prison, courts in Waitākere and Rotorua, and the Northland expressway.

The Government hopes the summit drums up interest not just for these near-term projects, but keeps investors interested for future PPPs.

“We’re looking at how New Zealand grows over the next 10-20 years, not just in the next 12 months,” Bishop told BusinessDesk.

FIRMS IN ATTENDANCE:

abrdn (Aberdeen Investments)

Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC)

ACCIONA

ACE NZ

Amber Infrastructure Group

ANZ Bank New Zealand

ARUP Group

ASB Bank

Auckland Business Chamber

Australian Retirement Trust

Aurecon

Aware Super

Bank of China (NZ)

Bank of New Zealand

BDO New Zealand

Beca Group

Bell Gully

Brookfield Asset Management

Buddle Findlay

Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ)

CaixaBank

Capella Capital

China Construction Bank

CIMIC Group

Citibank

Civil Contractors NZ

Commonwealth Bank

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

CPB Contractors

Craigs Investment Partners

Dentons

Dexus

Downer

FirstCape

Fletcher Building

Frequency NZ

GHD

Ghella

Global Infrastructure Partners

GS Engineering & Construction

HEB Construction

Height Project Management

Hyundai Engineering & Construction

Igneo Infrastructure Partners

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) New Zealand

InfraRed Capital Partners

Infrastructure NZ

ING Bank Australia

Invesis

Jacobs New Zealand

Jarden Group

Kahungunu Asset Holding Company

Keppel Ltd

Khazanah Nasional Berhad

Korea Development Bank

Korea Investment Corporation

KPMG

Macquarie Group

Mafic Partners

Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB)

McConnell Dowell

Mercer NZ

Milford Asset Management

MinterEllisonRuddWatts

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Co.

Morrison

Nāti Growth

National Australia Bank

Ngāi Tahu Holdings Corporation

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Whai Rawa

NZ Super Fund

Obayashi Corporation

OMERS Infrastructure

Pacific Partnerships

Paenga Kupenga

Plenary Group Holdings

Queensland Investment Corporation

Rider Levett Bucknall

Rimkus New Zealand

Royal Bank of Canada

Russell McVeagh

Samsung C&T

Serco Asia Pacific

Simplicity

Simpson Grierson

Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking (Australia)

Stantec New Zealand

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC)

Tainui Group Holdings

Taranaki Mounga

Tauhara Number 2 Trust

Te Aratura, Waikato

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu

Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira

Tonkin + Taylor

Transurban

Tū Mai Rā Trust & Investments

Tupu Tonu Ngāpuhi Investment Fund

VINCI Highways

WeBuild

Westpac NZ