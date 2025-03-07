Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Revealed: The international businesses invited to Auckland investment summit

Thomas Coughlan
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (left) and Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop are looking forward to welcoming international banks and investment firms to a summit in Auckland next week. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (left) and Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop are looking forward to welcoming international banks and investment firms to a summit in Auckland next week. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Some of the world’s largest banks and investment firms will send representatives to Auckland for the Government’s Investment Summit this week.

Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop said the companies on the list manage funds worth around $6 trillion of capital and come from 14 countries including the United States, China, Britain, Canada, France and Japan.

Also on the invited list are some of New Zealand’s largest investors, professional services firms, construction companies and iwi organisations.

“New Zealanders can be proud that some of the world’s biggest investment and infrastructure entities are keen to learn about the opportunities New Zealand has to offer,” Bishop said in a statement.

“Their decision to come here demonstrates that New Zealand is held in high regard internationally as an economy that is worth investing in.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

While the purpose of the summit is to attract investment in Government projects, the coalition is hoping there will be deal-making on the sidelines with New Zealand firms partnering with their capital-rich partners.

The summit has a host of Government ministers attending, keen to shepherd public-private partnerships (PPPs) to completion.

Labour’s finance and infrastructure spokeswoman Barbara Edmonds will also attend with the Government and Labour keen to project a bipartisan approach to infrastructure – for now, at least.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The list for the summit even includes firms recently jilted by New Zealand, including one of the Hyundai subsidiaries and investment group CDPQ. Another Hyundai company had been contracted to build the new Cook Strait ferries until KiwiRail was forced to cancel that contract after the Government declined a funding uplift and the former Labour administration wanted CDPQ to build the Auckland Light Rail project as a PPP before coalition partner NZ First axed the idea.

Other names that will be familiar to New Zealanders are CPB Contractors and HEB Construction, who were part of the Transmission Gully PPP, Japanese giant Mitsubishi and major French bank Societe Generale.

The New Zealand branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the largest bank in China and one of the largest in the world by market capitalisation, is also coming.

Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) is a leading global infrastructure investor with US$170 billion ($300b) in assets under management.

Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management, which oversees about $2t in assets is also coming. Brookfield invests on behalf of institutions around the world across renewable power and energy transition and infrastructure.

The summit will be held in Auckland next Thursday and Friday.

“Across the two-day summit, ministers will showcase our ambitious pipeline of projects in transport, health, education, courts and corrections, and the resources sector. Iwi representatives will highlight the strength of the Māori economy and their own upcoming opportunities for these investors,” Bishop said.

BusinessDesk earlier reported there are only four projects that might be available for PPP investment in the short and near term: the redevelopment of Linton Military Camp, the redevelopment of the Christchurch Men’s prison, courts in Waitākere and Rotorua, and the Northland expressway.

The Government hopes the summit drums up interest not just for these near-term projects, but keeps investors interested for future PPPs.

“We’re looking at how New Zealand grows over the next 10-20 years, not just in the next 12 months,” Bishop told BusinessDesk.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

FIRMS IN ATTENDANCE:

abrdn (Aberdeen Investments)

Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC)

ACCIONA

ACE NZ

Amber Infrastructure Group

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

ANZ Bank New Zealand

ARUP Group

ASB Bank

Auckland Business Chamber

Australian Retirement Trust

Aurecon

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Aware Super

Bank of China (NZ)

Bank of New Zealand

BDO New Zealand

Beca Group

Bell Gully

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Brookfield Asset Management

Buddle Findlay

Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ)

CaixaBank

Capella Capital

China Construction Bank

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

CIMIC Group

Citibank

Civil Contractors NZ

Commonwealth Bank

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

CPB Contractors

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Craigs Investment Partners

Dentons

Dexus

Downer

FirstCape

Fletcher Building

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Frequency NZ

GHD

Ghella

Global Infrastructure Partners

GS Engineering & Construction

HEB Construction

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Height Project Management

Hyundai Engineering & Construction

Igneo Infrastructure Partners

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) New Zealand

InfraRed Capital Partners

Infrastructure NZ

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

ING Bank Australia

Invesis

Jacobs New Zealand

Jarden Group

Kahungunu Asset Holding Company

Keppel Ltd

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Khazanah Nasional Berhad

Korea Development Bank

Korea Investment Corporation

KPMG

Macquarie Group

Mafic Partners

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB)

McConnell Dowell

Mercer NZ

Milford Asset Management

MinterEllisonRuddWatts

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Co.

Morrison

Nāti Growth

National Australia Bank

Ngāi Tahu Holdings Corporation

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Whai Rawa

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

NZ Super Fund

Obayashi Corporation

OMERS Infrastructure

Pacific Partnerships

Paenga Kupenga

Plenary Group Holdings

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Queensland Investment Corporation

Rider Levett Bucknall

Rimkus New Zealand

Royal Bank of Canada

Russell McVeagh

Samsung C&T

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Serco Asia Pacific

Simplicity

Simpson Grierson

Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking (Australia)

Stantec New Zealand

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tainui Group Holdings

Taranaki Mounga

Tauhara Number 2 Trust

Te Aratura, Waikato

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu

Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tonkin + Taylor

Transurban

Tū Mai Rā Trust & Investments

Tupu Tonu Ngāpuhi Investment Fund

VINCI Highways

WeBuild

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Westpac NZ

Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics