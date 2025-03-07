Revealed: The international businesses invited to Auckland investment summit

While the purpose of the summit is to attract investment in Government projects, the coalition is hoping there will be deal-making on the sidelines with New Zealand firms partnering with their capital-rich partners.
The summit has a host of Government ministers attending, keen to shepherd public-private partnerships (PPPs) to completion.
Labour’s finance and infrastructure spokeswoman Barbara Edmonds will also attend with the Government and Labour keen to project a bipartisan approach to infrastructure – for now, at least.
The list for the summit even includes firms recently jilted by New Zealand, including one of the Hyundai subsidiaries and investment group CDPQ. Another Hyundai company had been contracted to build the new Cook Strait ferries until KiwiRail was forced to cancel that contract after the Government declined a funding uplift and the former Labour administration wanted CDPQ to build the Auckland Light Rail project as a PPP before coalition partner NZ First axed the idea.
Other names that will be familiar to New Zealanders are CPB Contractors and HEB Construction, who were part of the Transmission Gully PPP, Japanese giant Mitsubishi and major French bank Societe Generale.
The New Zealand branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the largest bank in China and one of the largest in the world by market capitalisation, is also coming.
Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) is a leading global infrastructure investor with US$170 billion ($300b) in assets under management.
Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management, which oversees about $2t in assets is also coming. Brookfield invests on behalf of institutions around the world across renewable power and energy transition and infrastructure.
The summit will be held in Auckland next Thursday and Friday.
“Across the two-day summit, ministers will showcase our ambitious pipeline of projects in transport, health, education, courts and corrections, and the resources sector. Iwi representatives will highlight the strength of the Māori economy and their own upcoming opportunities for these investors,” Bishop said.
BusinessDesk earlier reported there are only four projects that might be available for PPP investment in the short and near term: the redevelopment of Linton Military Camp, the redevelopment of the Christchurch Men’s prison, courts in Waitākere and Rotorua, and the Northland expressway.
The Government hopes the summit drums up interest not just for these near-term projects, but keeps investors interested for future PPPs.
“We’re looking at how New Zealand grows over the next 10-20 years, not just in the next 12 months,” Bishop told BusinessDesk.
FIRMS IN ATTENDANCE:
abrdn (Aberdeen Investments)
Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC)
ACCIONA
ACE NZ
Amber Infrastructure Group
ANZ Bank New Zealand
ARUP Group
ASB Bank
Auckland Business Chamber
Australian Retirement Trust
Aurecon
Aware Super
Bank of China (NZ)
Bank of New Zealand
BDO New Zealand
Beca Group
Bell Gully
Brookfield Asset Management
Buddle Findlay
Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ)
CaixaBank
Capella Capital
China Construction Bank
CIMIC Group
Citibank
Civil Contractors NZ
Commonwealth Bank
Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners
CPB Contractors
Craigs Investment Partners
Dentons
Dexus
Downer
FirstCape
Fletcher Building
Frequency NZ
GHD
Ghella
Global Infrastructure Partners
GS Engineering & Construction
HEB Construction
Height Project Management
Hyundai Engineering & Construction
Igneo Infrastructure Partners
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) New Zealand
InfraRed Capital Partners
Infrastructure NZ
ING Bank Australia
Invesis
Jacobs New Zealand
Jarden Group
Kahungunu Asset Holding Company
Keppel Ltd
Khazanah Nasional Berhad
Korea Development Bank
Korea Investment Corporation
KPMG
Macquarie Group
Mafic Partners
Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB)
McConnell Dowell
Mercer NZ
Milford Asset Management
MinterEllisonRuddWatts
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Co.
Morrison
Nāti Growth
National Australia Bank
Ngāi Tahu Holdings Corporation
Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Whai Rawa
NZ Super Fund
Obayashi Corporation
OMERS Infrastructure
Pacific Partnerships
Paenga Kupenga
Plenary Group Holdings
Queensland Investment Corporation
Rider Levett Bucknall
Rimkus New Zealand
Royal Bank of Canada
Russell McVeagh
Samsung C&T
Serco Asia Pacific
Simplicity
Simpson Grierson
Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking (Australia)
Stantec New Zealand
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC)
Tainui Group Holdings
Taranaki Mounga
Tauhara Number 2 Trust
Te Aratura, Waikato
Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu
Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira
Tonkin + Taylor
Transurban
Tū Mai Rā Trust & Investments
Tupu Tonu Ngāpuhi Investment Fund
VINCI Highways
WeBuild
Westpac NZ