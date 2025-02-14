Advertisement
Bipartisan cooperation key to NZ’s infrastructure future - Fran O’Sullivan

Fran O'Sullivan
Head of Business·NZ Herald·
Labour Finance spokeswoman Barbara Edmonds also holds the shadow infrastructure portfolio. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour Finance spokeswoman Barbara Edmonds also holds the shadow infrastructure portfolio. Photo / Mark Mitchell

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The Government is holding a global investment summit on March 13 and 14
  • Sovereign wealth and major asset management fund managers are expected to attend
  • Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop has invited Labour’s Barbara Edmonds to the summit

Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop has made a late overture to Labour’s Barbara Edmonds to take part in the Prime Minister’s upcoming Infrastructure Investment Summit.

If the Prime Minister’s summit is to land well with powerful offshore investors they will want to assure themselves

