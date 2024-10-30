The siblings said it’s a “privilege” to be the next caretaker of the International Antarctic Centre and they want to reignite Cantabrians’ love for it.

“We think the International Antarctic Centre has done a wonderful job as an attraction for visitors to Christchurch but over recent years visitation from Canterbury locals has declined,” they said.

With their strong local and international market, they’re aiming to make the Antarctic Centre a community asset.

“We’re proud to be from Christchurch, and we view Willowbank as first and foremost being owned by the community of Christchurch. Without their support we don’t have anything, the business doesn’t exist,” Kirsty said.

Mark and Kirsty Willis want to improve the customer experience at the centre.

ChristchurchNZ head of visitor economy Kath Low, said Willowbank’s purchase of the International Antarctic Centre is great news for the local tourism industry.

“Christchurch and Canterbury are back as visitor destinations and the continued growth of our visitor sector is helping supercharge our economy. Willowbank’s investment sends a strong signal that the future of our tourism industry is bright,” she said.

The new owners have an investment plan and want to improve the customer experience. While they’re working to add value to the business, one thing they won’t be changing is the centre’s staff.

“We’ve just been incredibly impressed with the staff and how passionate they are about Antarctica and the centre itself. They are a genuine asset to the facility and the experience, and we’re looking forward to bringing them into the Willowbank family,” Mark said.

The new ownership starts December 1.

