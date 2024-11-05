Warning: This story includes details of sexual crimes and may be distressing.
A man who posed as a woman to obtain explicit images from several young male victims in the Christchurch area over a six-year period has been sentenced to prison, but police are encouraging more possible victims to come forward.
Oliver Kiesanowski was convicted in the Christchurch District Court last month on charges relating to sextortion against eight identified, and nine unidentified victims.
From 2017 to 2023, Kiesanowski posed online as a woman named Rebecca and connected with several young males - who he obtained explicit images from and used them to blackmail the victims into sending further explicit images.
Kiesanowski was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment and has been placed on the child sex offenders’ register. But police believe there could be more victims who have not come forward and have encouraged them to make a report.