Acting Detective Sergeant Michael Hawke of the Canterbury CIB said he was pleased to see justice done for these victims.

“This offender subjected his victims to protracted periods of living with stress and fear that their online activity would be revealed to their friends and family, not to mention routinely forcing them to create explicit material they did not want to,” Hawke said.

“We hope that if there is anyone who was not identified through our investigation who has been out there living in fear, that they can now feel safe in the knowledge that this offender will be behind bars for years to come.”

He said anyone who wanted to disclose offending of this nature to police could be assured they will be heard and treated with respect.

“We know that unfortunately some of these victims don’t want to talk about what has happened to them as they are embarrassed or ashamed about getting drawn in.

“But we want you to know – we know how insidious this type of offending is and how easily victims can become trapped.

“Anyone who wants to make a report to us about this kind of offending will be treated with dignity.”

How to spot this type of offending

Meeting on one app, then being encouraged to continue a conversation on a different platform could be an indicator.

Inconsistencies with a profile or language, and there might be signs that English is a second language.

Introduction of sexualised conversations.

The other person may say that their webcam or microphone is not working for video calls/chats, so they could be avoiding giving their true identity.

Police advice for victims: