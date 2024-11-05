Advertisement
Updated

Christchurch sextortionist Oliver Kiesanowski jailed for five years, after posing as woman to get photos from young males

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Warning: This story includes details of sexual crimes and may be distressing.

A man who posed as a woman to obtain explicit images from several young male victims in the Christchurch area over a six-year period has been sentenced to prison, but police are encouraging more possible victims to come forward.

Oliver Kiesanowski was convicted in the Christchurch District Court last month on charges relating to sextortion against eight identified, and nine unidentified victims.

From 2017 to 2023, Kiesanowski posed online as a woman named Rebecca and connected with several young males - who he obtained explicit images from and used them to blackmail the victims into sending further explicit images.

Kiesanowski was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment and has been placed on the child sex offenders’ register. But police believe there could be more victims who have not come forward and have encouraged them to make a report.

Acting Detective Sergeant Michael Hawke of the Canterbury CIB said he was pleased to see justice done for these victims.

“This offender subjected his victims to protracted periods of living with stress and fear that their online activity would be revealed to their friends and family, not to mention routinely forcing them to create explicit material they did not want to,” Hawke said.

“We hope that if there is anyone who was not identified through our investigation who has been out there living in fear, that they can now feel safe in the knowledge that this offender will be behind bars for years to come.”

He said anyone who wanted to disclose offending of this nature to police could be assured they will be heard and treated with respect.

“We know that unfortunately some of these victims don’t want to talk about what has happened to them as they are embarrassed or ashamed about getting drawn in.

“But we want you to know – we know how insidious this type of offending is and how easily victims can become trapped.

“Anyone who wants to make a report to us about this kind of offending will be treated with dignity.”

How to spot this type of offending

  • Meeting on one app, then being encouraged to continue a conversation on a different platform could be an indicator.
  • Inconsistencies with a profile or language, and there might be signs that English is a second language.
  • Introduction of sexualised conversations.
  • The other person may say that their webcam or microphone is not working for video calls/chats, so they could be avoiding giving their true identity.

Police advice for victims:

  • Avoid sending any more images or videos - even if they are threatening you.
  • Remember - once you have complied with their demands there is nothing preventing them targeting you again.
  • Save all the online chat, immediately take screenshots. This is important for making a report to the police, we need all the evidence that you can gather.
  • Block the profile.
  • Report the content to the platform (e.g.Facebook, Snapchat, PornHub) it is on and request the content is removed
  • Make a report to police (via 105) or Netsafe to find out what other options are available to you.
