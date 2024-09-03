Young Kiwis show signs of financial resilience, East Coast iwi gather at Tūrangawaewae Marae and work gets under way to reopen Cathedral Cove.

A serial shoplifter is facing dozens of charges – with $400 worth of stolen chocolate just one of her many alleged crime sprees.

The 46-year-old woman was arrested for alleged “prolific” shoplifting around Christchurch.

Canterbury Metro Commander Lane Todd said there were three warrants for her arrest relating to 18 charges and a further 64 charges have been laid. All of them are in relation to retail crime, and 40 of which are burglaries.

“It is alleged that in one of the shoplifting instances, she stole approximately $400 worth of chocolate,” said Todd.