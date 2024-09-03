Advertisement
Christchurch serial shoplifter facing dozens of charges, $400 worth of chocolate among alleged crimes

Katie Oliver
By
Multimedia Journalist, Christchurch·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
A serial shoplifter is facing dozens of charges – with $400 worth of stolen chocolate just one of her many alleged crime sprees.

The 46-year-old woman was arrested for alleged “prolific” shoplifting around Christchurch.

Canterbury Metro Commander Lane Todd said there were three warrants for her arrest relating to 18 charges and a further 64 charges have been laid. All of them are in relation to retail crime, and 40 of which are burglaries.

“It is alleged that in one of the shoplifting instances, she stole approximately $400 worth of chocolate,” said Todd.

A number of trespass notices have been issued against her alleged offending, which date back as early as April this year.

This is the second alleged prolific shoplifter caught by police over the past two weeks. A 50-year-old man was arrested on August 23.

“The help of CCTV footage provided by impacted stores assisted us in making this arrest,” said Todd.

Police are encouraging retailers to continue to report suspicious activity.

They’ve advised retailers to beware of “shoppers who spend alot of time watching staff or looking at security measures in place”.

“Shoplifters may work as individuals or as part of a group,” Todd said.

They’re also reminding retailers to keep an eye on “shoppers with bulky clothing or bags that can easily hide stolen products” as well as “those entering and exiting the shop without buying anything”.

The 46-year-old is due to reappear in the Christchurch District Court on September 25.

