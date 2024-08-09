He remembers the day he found out his daughter had been assaulted.
He got a call from a staff member at her school who said the girl was in her office.
“She has advised me she has been raped,” the staffer told her father.
He raced to meet his daughter at the Cambridge Clinic where she underwent the forensic medical examination.
“She was scared to tell me... scared of what I would say,” he said.
“I deeply admire these girls for saying ‘enough is enough’... all I want is for people to report these things to police - even if they don’t want it to go further. Doing something is better than doing nothing.
“They have been so strong, they are brave individuals standing up to him like this,” he said.
Before the trial he was worried that his daughter’s account would be questioned, that she could be accused of lying or “colluding with the others” and pressed on intimate details of her life.
“It was frustrating… hard to think your daughter is going to be treated like the enemy,” he said.
“You feel helpless… I am a single father and I am just so lucky her older sisters were able to help support her.”
The family also had the support of independent victim advocate Ruth Money.
After his daughter went to police, the father had no clue what to expect or how to move forward. He said there was a distinct lack of information and advice from anyone and desperate for guidance, he contacted his local MP.
A person does not consent to sexual activity just because they do not protest or physically resist the activity.
A person does not consent to sexual activity if they allow it because of physical force, or threats, or the fear of force.
Being impaired
A person does not consent to sexual activity if it happens while they are asleep or unconscious.
A person does not consent to sexual activity if it happens while they are so drunk or drugged that they cannot consent or refuse.
A person does not consent to sexual activity if it happens while they are affected by an intellectual, mental, or physical condition to such an extent that they cannot consent or refuse.
Misunderstanding
A person does not consent to sexual activity with another person if they allow it because they are mistaken about who the other person is.
A person does not consent to an act of sexual activity if they allow it because they did not understand what was happening. For example: a person who consents to a smear test or prostate examination by a professional, does not consent to them doing something to them sexually that is not part of the test.
(SOURCE: NZ Police)
