Gooch, who gave evidence during the trial, is expected to speak to media outside court shortly.
The Crown case was that Cao, who had moved to New Zealand five months earlier spoke no English and had been helped by Bao to try and find a job, lured her to a house in the suburb of Hornby and stabbed her multiple times.
Cao then dragged her into the boot of his car before dumping her in a shallow grave on a farm outside the city.
He made various claims about fabricated or false evidence against him and would end up claiming witnesses had mistaken him on the morning Bao disappeared for a “Mr Tang” who he said borrowed his car. No Mr Tang was ever identified.
Mum-of-one Bao was last seen alive on July 19 last year, when she arrived at a house on Trevor St in the suburb of Hornby, set to show a potential buyer through.
A week later, her disappearance was upgraded to a homicide investigation.
The Crown told the jury that while they did not have to prove motive, a graphic photograph allegedly of Bao bloodied and naked from the waist down, was found on Cao’s phone and may have suggested a “sexual element” behind Cao’s actions.
Crown prosecutor Pip Currie told the jury in her closing address to the jury that the weight of compelling evidence against Cao meant it was an “absolute slam dunk” of a case.
Cao moved to New Zealand from China in March last year, the court heard, leaving behind a wife and two sons.
When he arrived in Christchurch, he lived with his brother-in-law and later helped them buy a new house with a $10,000 cash deposit. Bao was the agent for Harcourts, which she had joined earlier last year.