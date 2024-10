The weather is set to ease in Southland as MetService changes its warning from red to yellow. Wrongfully convicted Gail Maney has had her conviction quashed.

A Christchurch man has been arrested after a man was hospitalised in a critical condition after an incident early today.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Oxford Terrace at 2.30am after the victim had apparently been punched.

“The victim was knocked unconscious and was in a critical condition when transported to hospital,” said a police spokesperson.

He is in now Christchurch Hospital in a serious but stable condition.