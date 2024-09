The death of a child at a Christchurch property is “unexplained” and police inquiries are continuing today.

Emergency services were called to a Barrington St property at 2.30pm yesterday after a 111 call about a baby being unresponsive.

“Sadly, despite medical attention being given, the person has died,” a police spokesperson confirmed at 6.30pm.

Detectives arrived at the scene about half an hour after first responders and have been piecing together what happened at the property.