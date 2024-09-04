Advertisement
Large police presence at medical incident in Spreydon, Christchurch: Detectives arrive on Barrington St

In today’s headlines, concerns over new gang laws revealed, Ukraine suffers its deadliest attack, and visitor levy hikes.

There is a large police presence at a medical incident in Christchurch this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to an incident on Barrington St in Spreydon about 3pm. About four detectives arrived on the scene about half an hour later.

Officers were seen speaking with a man on the street who appeared stressed and agitated. The man was pacing on the footpath and then sitting against a fence as police spoke to him.

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) confirmed it was responding to a medical event in Christchurch.

Detectives at a house on Barrington St in Spreydon, Christchurch, this afternoon. Photo / George Heard
Detectives at a house on Barrington St in Spreydon, Christchurch, this afternoon. Photo / George Heard
Emergency services respond to a 'medical event' on Barrington St in Spreydon. Photo / George Heard
Emergency services respond to a 'medical event' on Barrington St in Spreydon. Photo / George Heard

A spokesman for Fenz said they were helping St John Ambulance - sending one fire truck from the Spreydon station.

A spokesman for St John Ambulance confirmed they responded to an incident on Barrington St in Spreydon, Christchurch.

However, he referred all questions to police. The Herald has approached police for comment.

- More to come

