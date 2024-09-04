In today’s headlines, concerns over new gang laws revealed, Ukraine suffers its deadliest attack, and visitor levy hikes.

There is a large police presence at a medical incident in Christchurch this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to an incident on Barrington St in Spreydon about 3pm. About four detectives arrived on the scene about half an hour later.

Officers were seen speaking with a man on the street who appeared stressed and agitated. The man was pacing on the footpath and then sitting against a fence as police spoke to him.

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) confirmed it was responding to a medical event in Christchurch.