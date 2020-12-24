Choir brings festive spirit to Kiwis spending Christmas in quarantine

Carolers in a community choir that sang outside an Auckland quarantine hotel on Christmas eve were moved to tears by the response from those inside the hotel.
About 50 carolers from Everybody Sings, a collective of seven choirs, sang outside the Pullman Hotel in Auckland.
Read More
- Christmas weather: Fine day set for the North, South Islanders may need back-up plan - NZ Heral...
- Holiday traffic: SH1 congestion until 8pm Christmas Eve, warns transport agency - NZ Herald
- Online Boxing Day sales start on Christmas Eve - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Royals won't attend church on Christmas Day for the first time in 32 year...
Musical director Kate Bell said some in the group got "quite tearful" to see how much their audience appreciated the music.
"I don't think we were prepared for how incredibly moving it was going to be. We could see people in their rooms with their windows open. They were waving to us, blowing us kisses and holding up signs that said 'thank you' and 'Merry Christmas'."
Around 50 people from six choirs across Auckland braved downpours, to bring the spirit of Christmas to those stuck in quarantine.
"Being in a situation where they couldn't be with loved ones other than whoever was in that room, I guess that must've felt quite isolating for people."
The group sang for over an hour, including a selection of waiata, to help Kiwis feel at home.
The group usually busks on streets and in shopping malls in the two weeks before Christmas, raising money for the desperately in-need Auckland City Mission.
This year the group has raised more than $25,000 for the charity.
The Pullman Hotel organised the choir for its guests and donated to the Auckland City Mission.
There are 5700 people who will spend Christmas Day in the 32 managed isolation or quarantine facilities in New Zealand - and some of them will still be in their hotel rooms for New Year's Eve.
Medical staff and Defence Force workers put on a festive display at the Sudima Hotel in Rotorua and Naumi Auckland Airport said it has planned a festive feast for guests.
Those at the Auckland Airport hotel will be able to indulge in a Christmas platter of cured meats for breakfast and Christmas mince pies for morning tea, followed by Champagne ham for lunch and roast lamb with truffle butter for dinner.