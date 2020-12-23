Thanks: Man pays for Hamilton woman's Xmas groceries

Mikayla Amy Dunn, and son, Noah-Jaxon, 3. Dunn was floored to be on the receiving end of a random act of kindness at Countdown Dinsdale on Christmas Eve. Photo / Supplied

A young Hamilton mum has had a heartwarming start to her family Christmas after a stranger paid for her groceries.

Mikayla Dunn said she popped into Countdown Dinsdale to grab a few things for her children, including nappies, and also for Christmas lunch in an "extremely packed" supermarket about 10am today.

The 23-year-old was also juggling a phone call and had her children in the car with their uncle and the stress must have been beginning to show as a man came over to her and nudged her arm and said "Merry Christmas" before asking to jump the queue.

"The man was an older man maybe mid-50s, he was a white man, super friendly, wearing a blue and grey strip button up shirt I think. He had a great smile on him.

"He came over and nudged my arm and said Merry Christmas he told the checkout lady to light me up which means to put my total price up so he could pay.

"I said 'thank you' many times and he put his hand on my shoulder and told me to have a good day."

Dunn said she couldn't believe the man's generosity - her bill came to $140.

She'd never had such a generous random act of kindness before, however one person did once buy her a gift while she was pregnant.

"I do remember when I was pregnant with my son, someone brought my chocolates for me and said 'I remember what my cravings were like, good luck with everything'."

She said she didn't think anything of the man wanting to go ahead of her as she juggled everything in the checkout.

"Absolutely stunned and will be forever grateful."

Dunn described the man as a "beautiful soul" and that she wanted to return the favour and pay it forward or buy him and his family a gift.

"With the amount of ugly this year has brought everyone this is definitely a beautiful way to end it, I hope I see him again really want to buy himself and his family a gift."