Spy: Predicting the good, the bad and the gossip of 2021

Not hot for 2021: private jets.

Spy has dug out its crystal and magic 8-balls, looked at the stars, checked the tea leaves, and read some tarot cards to predict who will make headlines in the year to come. Warning: Predicting the future is not an exact science...

Another A List Baby announcement



After a long reading session with the crystal ball, it tells us the A-List baby boom will have an even more famous addition joining the stork brigade with an announcement in 2021.

This year radio star Sam Wallace and fiancee Sarah Bowman are expecting twins, as are UK-based dancing nova Kaea Pearce and fiance, league player Bodene Thompson.

Stay tuned for A-list baby news in 2021.

Oz-based league player Benji Marshall and wife Zoe are having a second baby, as are Bachelor and Bachelorette host Art Green and wife Matilda, so too radio star Laura McGoldrick and husband, Black Cap Martin Guptill.

The ball was cloudy at first showing Wallace and Pearce's news. Could the A-Listers be having twins? Or is it another engaged couple with news? On clearing, the ball shows us one half of the couple is of world-renowned - but it's not rugby… watch this space.

Reality Music Show Double Act

The Masked Singer and Popstars will deliver us a new Lorde phenomenon. But this one is a double act of rejects from both series.

Our clairvoyant tells us it will be the semi-finalist man from The Mask and a disgruntled woman whose Popstars group is also pipped at the post in the final.

Together, with more than 200,000 Instagram followers gained from their bad behaviour, they write a hit that is more famous around the globe than Lorde's 2013 hit Royals.

It is a song about rejection.

Our clairvoyant also sees controversy on both shows with the addition of two infamous music reality-show villains appearing.

Willy Moon and Natalia Kills in 2015. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

Three's The Masked Singer is a huge hit overseas offering singers and faded stars the chance to belt it out on stage in disguise. The last US series had singers LeAnn Rimes and Nick Carter - as well as actor Mickey Rourke.

Is this an opportunity to attempt to redeem Kiwi musician Willy Moon after his disastrous time on the X Factor when he and partner Natalia Kills were booed out of NZ for their callous judging?

Discover Clarke

Now Discovery has completed its acquisition of Three and the rest of MediaWork's TV business, the astrological stars tell us it will announce its first reality show.

The network is on the hunt for NZ's answer to Bear Grylls. The show's premise will look for men and women to compete to be the Ultimate Kiwi Discovery host. The show will mix themes like Alaskan Bush People, Gold Rush, Street Outlaws, Moonshiners and Deadliest Catch.

Clarke Gayford: NZ's answer to Bear Grylls? Photo / Greg Bowker

Clarke Gayford scored his dream gig last year during the Discovery Channel's Shark Week, when he starred in nature documentary Shark Lockdown.

The new show's producers only want Gayford to host their new reality show to find their new Kiwi-based host. It's Gayford or nothing, and he is offered mega bucks to take the role.

From Disgrace to Hope

The magic 8 ball shows us hope this year for disgraced former Kiwi richlister Eric Watson.

After his four-month stint serving at Her Majesty's Pleasure in the UK, Watson decides on a quieter life.

Eric Watson in 2016. Photo / Greg Bowker

Partner Lisa Henrekson has been in Ibiza, Spain, with their sons for the past several months and finds the perfect new enterprise for Watson - a Bed and Breakfast just minutes away from their favourite resorts.

His former Bendon model Heidi Klum gives a shoutout to her social media followers, saying Watson's breakfast is the best on the Mediterranean, leading to global success.

Another shake of the magic 8 Ball, shows Watson's ex-wife Nicola Robinson bringing her husband, disgraced former TV star chef Pete Evans, home to NZ for a rebrand. Evans is keen to leave his dangerous conspiracy theories behind and the pair volunteer to front a Get Covid Vaccinated campaign.

The Sky Tower is painted green

New SkyCity Entertainment Group's new chief executive Michael Ahearne has a green dream over the holidays.

It is sparked by his Irish heritage and also the admiration shown to Eden Park CEO Nick Sautner, who sold patches of the hallowed turf to Kiwis for their backyards just before Christmas. He likes that green stands for harmony, wealth, growth, and eco-friendliness. It also follows the company's initiatives from 2019 on carbon neutrality, which went as far as restaurants offering carbon-neutral meals.

A blue Sky Tower - so 2020. Photo / Hayden Woo

A rebrand to green on the company's logo follows, as does a moot to re-paint the 23-year-old Sky Tower to signal NZ's carbon emission reduction goals.

The Government loves the idea, however the Auckland City councillors are bitterly divided.

Actress and activist Lucy Lawless becomes the face of the campaign prompting a level of debate not seen since the flag referendum.

A Pal of an Offer

If you haven't tasted or even seen a Pals over New Year's, the spirits from the business world tell us the owners of the hit RTD will receive a global offer.

Celebrities, influencers and richlisters have all embraced the range of pastel-coloured cans and flavours on offer.

After its launch in October 2019, the drink became so popular last summer it sold out by January. The Toy Mansion Party this year offered Pals and a pallet was devoured, Kayla and Shaun Johnson had them on supply at their welcome home party.

Pals owners Jay and Anna Reeve, Nick Marshall and Mat Croad. Photo / Instagram

In November, the business celebrated its first birthday with a massive party at Kelliher Estate. Founders Nick Marshall, Mathew Croad, Jay and Anna Reeve have grown the business with subtle, cool marketing on social media.

Not since Geoff Ross created 42 Below has such a disrupter entered the market. In 2006 42 Below was bought by drinks giant Bacardi for $138m, netting Ross $32m for his shares.

Who will make the offer for Pals and who will kick themselves they didn't invest?

Politically High Tea Leaves



The tea leaves are crushed in the political world. Speaker Trevor Mallard steps down and takes the High Commissioner's role in Ottawa, Canada.

Parliamentary fashion is the winner, ties become optional for men and de rigueur for women. In short, the chamber gives MPs a new licence to express themselves.

National Party leader Judith Collins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

After National Party leader Judith Collins studies her party's review of the 2020 election , her smaller caucus has a new-found admiration for the unity the smaller parties seem to have with co-leadership.

With support from former Prime Ministers Sir John Key and Sir Bill English, Collins invites a partner from caucus to join her rule.

It's a bitter contest between the Chrises with Messrs Bishop and Luxon fighting it out.

Luxury Eat My Lunch

In the post-Covid world corporates embrace kindness. Socially conscious brands such as Eat My Lunch inspire the luxury sector into a Buy One, Give One option, where the deal's cost equivalent is given to charities in need.

It's a branding hit. Customers get a badge on their merchandise showing they support the move and the Buy One Give One badge is the new must-have for the rich and famous on Instagram.

It will start with designers' handbag tags and move quickly through the billion-dollar fashion and jewellery houses.

High performance Buy One, Give One car sales prove popular, though private jet and super yacht sales are slower to take off.