The NZDF have released fresh images of the Chinese ships. Photo / NZDF.

The Navy said it would be continuing to monitor the ships in “close coordination with the Australian Defence Force” using the Anzac-class frigate HMNZS Te Kaha and maritime sustainment vessel HMNZS Aotearoa.

Yesterday, the NZDF said the ships were 218 nautical miles east of Hobart, Tasmania. They were previously off the coast of Sydney.

Last week, the Chinese military came under scrutiny for not warning Australia or New Zealand of drills being performed in the Tasman Sea that included live firing beneath known flight paths.

RNZ reported the fleet consists of the Jiangkai-class frigate the Hengyang, the Renhai-class cruiser the Zunyi and the Fuchi-class replenishment vessel the Weishanhu.

The Chinese task group as seen from HMNZS Te Kaha and Seasprite helicopter. Photo / NZDF.

Defence Minister Collins Judith Collins said the Government didn’t know if they intended to come closer to New Zealand.

Collins said she didn’t think New Zealand had seen a live military exercise in the Tasman Sea that had affected flights.

On Friday, she vented frustration at the Chinese Government for not informing New Zealand it would be sending a “highly capable” strike force with “enormous strike power” down the east coast of Australia.

She said the Chinese Government and Chinese Embassy had given New Zealand no notice it would be sending the strike force into the region.

“They have not deigned to advise us on what they are doing in the middle of the Tasman Sea,” she said.

China’s Defence Ministry hit back on Sunday, saying the “relevant remarks of the Australian side are completely inconsistent with facts”, while confirming the use of live ammunition.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news.

