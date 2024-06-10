Scientist and activist Dr Jane Goodall is urging New Zealand youth to think about ethical factors before buying goods.

Goodall is in the country for her Reasons for Hope tour, and is speaking in Auckland and Wellington this week.

The 90-year-old chimpanzee expert spoke to 500 children from 12 Auckland schools on Monday morning.

When asked what students could do to aid in conservation, Goodall said it was crucial to be mindful of what they were buying, and opt for environmentally friendly products wherever possible.

“If it costs so much, you will value it more and there will be less waste,” she said.

Goodall started her youth-based conservation programme Roots and Shoots in 1991 after meeting with Tanzanian high school students.

Now running in over 100 countries, the programme encourages children to take responsibility and contribute to conservation efforts in their community.







