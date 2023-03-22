A child has died at the Holiday Inn in Mangere after a 'pool incident'. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

A child has died at the Holiday Inn in Mangere after a 'pool incident'. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

A child has died after a “water incident” at the Holiday Inn Auckland Airport hotel, last night.

Clayton Darlington, general manager of the Holiday Inn Auckland Airport, confirmed that a child had died in relation to a “pool incident” which took place around 6pm on Wendesday.

“The relevant authorities were notified immediately and we’re working very closely with them as they conduct their investigations,” Darlington said.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Ascot Rd in Māngere.

There were attempts to resuscitate them, a police spokesperson said, however, they were unable to be revived.

Holiday Inn Auckland Airport. Photo / Supplied

The death will be referred to the coroner, the spokesperson said.

The hotel’s website has notified guests that their swimming pool will be temporarily closed until Sunday, March 26.

“We take the safety and wellbeing of all our guests and visitors very seriously,” Darlington said.

Darlington did not wish to reveal any further details to protect the privacy of the family.

“Our thoughts are with the guest’s family and friends, and we are doing everything we can to provide them with the support that they need at this time,” he said.







