25 Sep, 2024 12:49 AM 2 mins to read

Police have confirmed an 8-month-old baby is the subject of a sudden death investigation in Wellington.

Multiple police were at the Newtown Park Apartments on Mansfield St yesterday after a sudden death was reported.

“Wellington District Police continue to make enquiries after the death of an 8-month-old baby at a Newtown address yesterday,” police said in a statement today.

“A scene examination will take place today, after which a blessing will take place.

“A post-mortem examination will also be carried out.”