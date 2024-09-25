Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Brother of freed hostage Phillip Mehrtens overwhelmed by global support for Kiwi pilot

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens walks with New Zealand Ambassador to Indonesia Kevin Burnett after arriving from Central Papua by an air force plane at an air base in Jakarta on September 21, 2024. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens walks with New Zealand Ambassador to Indonesia Kevin Burnett after arriving from Central Papua by an air force plane at an air base in Jakarta on September 21, 2024. Photo / Supplied

The brother of freed Kiwi hostage Phillip Mehrtens is floored by the support from across the globe to help his pilot brother ease back into life with his young family.

In February 2023, Phillip Mehrtens’s plane was attacked by rebels in Indonesia’s West Papua region - who told him he may never be released and threatened to kill him. Now, after more than 19 months in captivity, he’s been released - and his brother, Chris, wants to thank the public for their generosity.

Chris started a Givealittle so Phil can “take the time he needs to process the trauma and re-integrate back into ‘normal’ life”. Donations have flooded in, from the Czech Republic to the UK and America which Chris said did not come as a shock.

“That didn’t surprise me, as a family we’ve got friends all over the globe,” he said.

Phillip Mehrtens speaks during a press conference following his release in Timika, Central Papua on September 21, 2024. Photo / AFP
Phillip Mehrtens speaks during a press conference following his release in Timika, Central Papua on September 21, 2024. Photo / AFP
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

What did shock him was the sheer size of some of the contributions - ranging from $200 to $2500 each.

“That’s what surprised me, we are very grateful for that...it’s very moving,” said Mehrtens.

In 24 hours, the page has gained nearly $30,000. Each donation has come with a tribute.

Kiwi pilot Phillip Mehrtens the day he was released from captivity in Papua, with Former Acting Bupati of Nduga Regency, Edison Gwijangge. Photo / Supplied
Kiwi pilot Phillip Mehrtens the day he was released from captivity in Papua, with Former Acting Bupati of Nduga Regency, Edison Gwijangge. Photo / Supplied

“There are not adequate enough words to describe how happy I am for you,” said one donor.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I’m so relieved and happy to see you are finally free…Best regards from Czech Republic,” said another.

“So thrilled to hear the news of your release. Sending lots of love & biggest hugs from England”.

“All the best for establishing your normal life after this long ordeal. You deserve the time to recuperate and find your feet again.”

“Your story will be well worth telling.”

The family of Mehrtens expressed their immense relief following his release after the “long and arduous ordeal” he suffered.

“The last 19 and a half months have been very difficult for all of us, and we give our heartfelt thanks to our friends, family and community for their love and kindness during this time,” the statement said.





Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.



Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand