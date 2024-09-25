New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens walks with New Zealand Ambassador to Indonesia Kevin Burnett after arriving from Central Papua by an air force plane at an air base in Jakarta on September 21, 2024. Photo / Supplied

The brother of freed Kiwi hostage Phillip Mehrtens is floored by the support from across the globe to help his pilot brother ease back into life with his young family.

In February 2023, Phillip Mehrtens’s plane was attacked by rebels in Indonesia’s West Papua region - who told him he may never be released and threatened to kill him. Now, after more than 19 months in captivity, he’s been released - and his brother, Chris, wants to thank the public for their generosity.

Chris started a Givealittle so Phil can “take the time he needs to process the trauma and re-integrate back into ‘normal’ life”. Donations have flooded in, from the Czech Republic to the UK and America which Chris said did not come as a shock.

“That didn’t surprise me, as a family we’ve got friends all over the globe,” he said.