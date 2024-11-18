The new Government announced in 2023 that charter schools were back, giving operators the chance to apply for a charter school through the Charter School Agency, which became operational on July 1.

Education 710+ applied to run four charter schools. Two in the Auckland CBD, one in Epsom and one in Warkworth.

A letter from the agency to Education 710+ , seen by NZME, asks the operator to pick one of its four applications to progress.

Education 710+ chief executive Alwyn Poole believes that letter implies all four proposed schools would, and should, qualify.

“We were told that the Charter School Agency’s role was to establish whether people were fit and proper and capable. Clearly, we are. But then, I think they were overwhelmed with applications, they received 78, and they suddenly decided they wanted to share them around,” Poole said.

“To me, that was a huge indicator that they weren’t looking for the best applications.”

One of the central Auckland schools proposed would have been a primary school and one would have focused on helping students achieve University Entrance. The school in Epsom was proposed to assist students with learning disabilities, and the Warkworth site proposed to increase educational choice in the area.

Auckland Business Chamber chief executive Simon Bridges penned a letter of support for the two CBD schools as part of the application process.

“I deeply understand the benefits of charter schools to children, families, communities and our country,” Bridges wrote in early October, adding he was “excited” by the proposals.

Education 710+’s application included endorsements from high-profile New Zealanders including rugby coach Joe Schmidt, I am HOPE’s Mike King and former Crown negotiator Michael Dreaver.

A further letter from Charter School Authorisation Board chair Justine Mahon states unsuccessful applications can be revisited next year to select schools that will open in 2026.

“In making its decision for this first group of applications, the Authorisation Board prioritised sponsors who met the assessment criteria, offered a diverse range of options, and provided the Authorisation Board with confidence they could open their charter school by term 1 2025. This is not to say that other applications we received don’t have significant promise,” the letter read.

“The Authorisation Board has set a high bar for schools to succeed within the charter school model and has gone through a robust process to get to this point. There were 78 applications in this round, and we have worked within the government-approved budget.”

A prior statement from Associate Education Minister David Seymour suggested new state schools – with 200 students on average – are more likely to apply to become charter schools because of their relatively small size.

“The average roll of converted charter schools in 2026 and beyond was assumed to be 400, which is closer to the average roll of state schools,” Seymour previously told NZME.

A fact sheet from the Charter School Agency, as reported by NZME, noted accountability measures will be stricter than those in place for partnership schools a decade ago.

Associate Education Minister David Seymour said he hoped to see "many more charter schools". Photo / Mark Mitchell

Seymour, who has been a vocal supporter of charter schools for many years, said there was “overwhelming demand” for the schools, “with the number of applications outstripping the existing funding for schools”.

“Naturally some applicants will be disappointed to not be among the first group approved by the Charter Schools Agency. However, I hope to see many more charter schools and encourage applicants to apply again in the future,” Seymour added.

In September, Seymour said it would probably be “another month” until final decisions were made and contracts were being signed.

Seymour told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking Breakfast on Monday morning that Poole had run charter schools and an independent school in the past.

“I think as people see these charter schools work and as they become a more normal part of New Zealand, I think you’ll see more existing state schools convert and you’ll see a lot more of them,” the Associate Education Minister said.

“We’re in a situation where the Government’s budget is not great. Opening new ones [charter schools] at least initially does cost a little bit more money, so we’ve rationed it at 15 new ones,” Seymour added.

The agency told NZME that announcements about the first new charter schools to open are expected from early December.

Approved schools will be able to sign a 10-year contract for state funding.

Charter School Agency chief executive Lee said the funding provided in the Budget left “some difficult decisions” to be made by the board.

”It’s clear that there will be some disappointed applicants from this initial phase to introduce new charter schools,” Lee said.

She said she was unable to answer questions on specific applications with the process ongoing.

”For the first group of charter schools to open, the Authorisation Board is prioritising schools that meet its requirements, offer diverse range of options, and are able to open from term 1 2025, or shortly after.”

Azaria Howell is a Wellington-based multimedia reporter with an eye across the region. She joined NZME in 2022 and has a keen interest in city council decisions, public service agency reform and transport.