A South Rd property in New Plymouth was an address of interest in the investigation relating to the death of Rei Marshall. Photo / Tara Shaskey

One of the men accused of murdering a young Taranaki father has been released from prison custody and had the charge against him reduced.

The 25-year-old, who has interim name suppression, was previously one of three accused of the murder of 23-year-old Rei Marshall.

Turanganui John Ormsby-Turner, 26, and a 16-year-old, who too has interim name suppression, also faced murder charges in the case, to which they have pleaded not guilty.

However, on Friday, the trio appeared in the High Court at New Plymouth, where the Crown made an application to amend the murder charge laid against the 25-year-old.

He then entered a guilty plea to the new charge of being an accessory after the fact of murder.

Defence lawyer Julian Hannam later made an application for bail on behalf of the man, which was not opposed by the Crown.

Justice David Gendall entered the conviction and granted the man bail.

A presentence report was ordered ahead of his December 2 sentencing, when the interim name suppression order will lapse.

In relation to the murder case, prosecutor Justin Marinovich said the Crown was still waiting on information from a pathologist.

He requested a two-week remand period for the remaining defendants, Ormsby-Turner and the teen.

Justice Gendall set a new case review hearing of November 11 for the pair.

The trial was also rescheduled and has now been set down to begin on July 17, 2023.

Marshall, a father of two, was allegedly stabbed on the evening of August 3.

He was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital by associates but died shortly after.

A homicide investigation dubbed Operation Polar was then launched and a house on South Rd in Blagdon became a focus for police.