“I’ll be playing most of my favourite songs from the albums over the years – a few newer songs from an album I put out earlier this year which is all instrumental guitar music.”

Growing up in the Bega Valley in New South Wales, Australia the young singer-songwriter and one-of-a-kind guitar virtuoso first picked up his instrument of choice as a 5-year-old following in the footsteps of a musical father.

He began writing songs at 12, training classically throughout his teens with teacher Dave Crowden. He performed wherever he could, honing his craft and developing the dynamite live show he is renowned for today.

At 18 he finished school, turned professional and hit the road without looking back.

Early influences include Bob Dylan and The Rolling Stones as well as Australian rock bands like Cold Chisel, Men at Work and Hunters & Collectors.

He has independently released seven studio albums, toured relentlessly around the globe, played some of the biggest festivals under the sun and shared stages with the likes of Tommy Emmanuel, INXS, John Butler, Lucinda Williams, Ani DiFranco, Judy Collins and Rodrigo y Gabriela.

This year he played 40 shows in Australia followed by 70 shows in Canada. From New Zealand, he will go to the United States to play a month of shows there in September.

He said a highlight was playing in the Artic port town Churchill, in northern Manitoba on the west shore of Hudson Bay in Canada – a place that offers views of the Northern Lights.

“It was a very cool experience – to go to such an isolated part of Canada. It was definitely one of the more unique gigs I’ve played.”

Champagne has maintained a full touring schedule for well over a decade now, apart from a forced rest during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He had been living in the US for around five years when the pandemic hit and he moved home to Australia.

“I got into NZ when Australia and NZ were doing better and did a big tour here. I actually got stuck here in September 2021 from memory and ended up staying out at Piha for several weeks.”

With plans to take a break from touring next year, he hopes to spend more time in his home town of Tilda, on the southwestern coast of New South Wales near the border of Victoria, with his fiance Emily.

With such a hectic touring schedule he is lucky Emily got to join him on the Canada tour and will be meeting him in Wellington for the second half of the NZ tour.

Champagne said he was looking forward to playing his favourite song Supernova on Saturday night – one the fans are sure to enjoy.

What the press says. . .

“The word prodigy seems to entirely fall short of this soft-spoken young man’s skills - he coaxes sounds and melodies out of his instrument that literally drop jaws.” The Calgary Herald, Canada

“Today I saw the future of folk – festival-goers flocking in the thousands towards the main stage to witness a young musical phenomenon from Australia dish out an absolute show-stopper.” The Firefly Column, USA

“Daniel Champagne is a crossroads. Fusing the strong traditions of Blues, Folk and other roots art with pop showmanship and admirable lyrical ability. I firmly believe that he will become an ambassador for roots music in a time where it desperately needs representation.” The Indie Blender, Canada

“Reinventing roots guitar” Rhythms Magazine, Australia

“Watching Daniel Champagne perform is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. He is a true prodigy that plays like no one else could possibly play unless they spent at least two lifetimes studying the art.” BW Review, New Zealand

“Daniel Champagne exudes a natural ease on stage, as he sings poignant lyrics and beautifully crafted melodies that invariably whisk the heart up with grand romanticism. Coupled with an exhilarating guitar talent that transcends mere acoustic playing to replicate a whole band, Champagne is just magical” Themusic.com.au, Australia























