Cars impounded after burnouts at wake for crash victim

The first of three cars impounded yesterday.

Police confiscated three cars for allegedly doing burnouts on Cambridge Rd at the wake of Te Awamutu man Kyle Ross, 21.

Waikato western response manager Senior Sergeant David Raffan said police were at Wednesday's wake after numerous reports from the public.

Ross died in a car crash last week.

The first vehicle impounded a passing motorist who saw the crowd and burnout marks and decided to join in.

Raffan said police impounded two more vehicles overnight as the result of information they had received.

Police controlling traffic at the wake at a Cambridge Rd property for car crash victim 21-year-old Te Awamutu man Kyle Ross.

He said photos and video footage of the allegedly illegal behaviour taken by the public would be invaluable. It could be emailed to police or dropped into the Te Awamutu station.

People should call 111 if life is in danger or call *555 from their mobile phone to report road incidents.