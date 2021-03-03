Mourners cause havoc on roads in Te Awamutu

Wake in Cambridge Road following funeral for car crash victim Kyle Ross. Photos / Dean Taylor

Police responded to a number of calls on Wednesday afternoon about multiple vehicles doing burnouts and people drinking in public and driving dangerously as mourners grieved following the funeral of car crash victim 21-year-old Te Awamutu man Kyle Ross.

Kyle died in a single car crash on Gordonton Rd last Thursday night. Three others were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit investigation is ongoing.

Waikato Western Response Manager Senior Sergeant David Raffan said there were numerous calls from the public, especially as mourners moved to the wake at a Cambridge Rd property near Gleneagles Drive.

A worker from the nearby retail and service complex reported being frightened for her life as she drove home and was caught up with a car doing a burnout in front of her.

"It was out of control," she says.

"I couldn't see in front of me and couldn't back away because of other traffic.

"I thought I was going to be wiped out," she says.

Raffan said police were caught off guard by the response, but moved quickly with a number of staff to make the situation safe.

He said police continued to keep a high profile to ensure mourners behaved appropriately and when they left the property did not engage in more dangerous driving.

Police wouldn't confirm if there had been any arrests or if any vehicles had been impounded.

He said the first priority was the safety of the public and other mourners.

"But we want to hear from the public if there is any dangerous behaviour or other complaints," he said.

Raffan said there would be consequences, with police taking action against those who broke the law.

He says photos and video footage of the illegal behaviour taken by the public would be invaluable to the cause. It couldbe emailed to police or dropped into the Te Awamutu station.

People should call 111 if life is in danger or call *555 from their mobile phone to report road incidents.