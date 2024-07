The incident happened on Ghuznee St at about 10.50pm on June 17. The victim was hospitalised and later died from their injuries.

The Terrace Tunnel was closed on the night of the incident and traffic had been diverted to Ghuznee St.

Police earlier said the victim was on the road at the time they were hit.

Rankin today said police wanted to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or saw a similar make and model car around Ghuznee St or heading north towards the Hutt Valley about that time on the night of the incident.

Police want to speak to people who saw a similar make and model car on the night. Photo / Police

“A number of people have come forward with information and spoken to police since this tragic incident, and we ask anyone who has not yet spoken to us to get in touch, especially if you have video of the incident.”

Information can be provided to police by calling 105 or making an online report at 105.police.govt.nz using “Update Report”. Please reference the file number 240617/0598.