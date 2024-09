Mount Albert Grammar hails cellphone ban, Waiheke Island vineyard’s $600,000 fine and the new gang patch law causing an uproar.

An Auckland man is set to appear in court after he allegedly crashed his car into a child’s bedroom in South Auckland.

A police spokesperson said they received reports around 10pm that a vehicle crashed into a home on Pantera Way.

Counties Manukau Central Area Prevention Manager Inspector Mark Chivers said it was extremely lucky there were no injuries.

“It was incredibly fortunate no one was seriously injured, however, there’s been extensive damage caused to the property and the other vehicles.”