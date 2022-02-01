Police are looking for the occupants of a vehicle who may have witnessed the alleged murder of a Colombian woman at her Christchurch home. Photo / Supplied

Police are looking for the occupants of a vehicle who may have witnessed the alleged murder of a Colombian woman at her Christchurch home.

The body of Juliana Bonilla Herrera was found at a house on Grove Rd in Addington about 10pm on January 22.

A 35-year-old man was charged with her alleged murder. He appeared in court via audiovisual link last week and was granted interim name suppression by Judge Tony Couch.

On Monday, police said they want to speak to the driver and any occupants of a grey or silver four-door sedan.

A police spokesperson said the occupants may be able to help police with their enquiries into Bonilla-Herrera's death.

"Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to Bonilla-Herrera's death, but believe the occupants of the car may be witnesses and able to help police."

The vehicle was captured on CCTV travelling north on Colombo St and then east on Brougham St about 4.20am on Saturday, January 22, and then continued east to Sumner.

The vehicle was last spotted turning left onto Burgess St in Sumner village at 4.36am.

The driver and occupants of the vehicle - or anyone with information about it - should phone police on 105 or 03 363 7400, and refer to file number 220123/3185.

The Givealittle page set up by Bonilla-Herrera's close friends and co-workers has raised $30,760 as of 11am on Tuesday.

- Star News