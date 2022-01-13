A homicide investigation is under way in Christchurch after the death of a woman. Photo / George Heard

A 43-year-old man charged over the murder of a homeless woman in New Brighton has appeared in court for the second time today.

Police were called to reports of an assault on Hawke St, New Brighton at 10.40pm yesterday.

The victim, a woman in her 40s who was reportedly homeless, was unresponsive when emergency services arrived, and died while being transported to hospital.

A 43-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene.

He made a brief appearance in the Christchurch District Court this morning. His case was stood down till later in the day for duty lawyer Phillip Allan to speak to him.

A scene examination will continue today in the vicinity of the Countdown supermarket car park in Hawke St. Photo / George Heard

The man appeared by video-link but all details of his exchange with the court were suppressed by Judge Gerard Lynch, who also suppressed his name until the later appearance.

The man, whose address is given as a property in central Christchurch, is charged that on January 12 he "murdered a person unknown".

He was remanded in custody to the High Court after a second brief appearance in the Christchurch District Court at 2.15pm.

A media application to photograph the man's appearance by video-link was refused.

Housing First team leader Nicola Fleming told the Herald the agency was due to meet with the woman today.

They have been working with her since Covid-19 arrived in the country in 2020, she said but the woman disengaged in August last year.

The woman was spotted back in the community about five weeks ago and two staff members visited her after receiving a tip-off on Wednesday.

Fleming contacted police afterward to notify them the woman was there.

"It's very upsetting. We have a lot of staff that worked with her so we shared a karakia this morning."

A large tent has been erected in the vicinity of the Countdown car park with police on the scene this morning.

