The Christchurch crowds will continue to pour into the Canterbury Agricultural Park showgrounds on Friday, it’s expected to be the biggest turnout yet for the Agricultural Show’s final day. Photo / George Heard

Christchurch crowds are expected to continue to pour into the Canterbury Agricultural Park showgrounds today in what is likely to be the biggest turnout yet for the Agricultural Show’s final day.

Well over 30,000 people flooded into the grounds over the past two days. Yesterday’s numbers dwindled a little as the temperature radically dropped from Wednesday’s soaring heat.

Despite this, organiser Tracy Ahern expects big numbers today, which is a public holiday as the city celebrates Canterbury Anniversary Weekend.

Ahern told the Herald this year’s attendance will either match or beat the 2019 total - when the show was last held.

“It’s well and truly met expectations so far,” she said.

“I think it’s a real sign people are wanting to get out and meet face to face, it’s great to see so many smiling faces.”

Thousands have made the trek to the showgrounds for a day of rides, animal competitions and showcase events.

The most popular event was the Boar Breeders Association competitions in the stables on the outskirts of the grounds.

The most popular event of the morning was undoubtedly the Boar Breeders Association competitions. Photo / Nathan Morton

Hundreds packed a small section of the stables, many of whom were students wearing matching attire, as boars were paraded in the main pen for judging by association members.

A young boy was among the winners, claiming a silver plate for his prized pig - while three creatively dressed syndicate groups competed to have their respective boars win.

The competition, one of 46 that ran yesterday, began with one pig that was entered by the association in 2014.

“The show has supported us the whole way and allowed us to grow and develop this into what it is today,” said Sean Spencer, the competition organiser.

“We’ve had the most entries we’ve ever had.”

Big numbers are involved to pull off an event as significant as the Agricultural Show - the biggest event in the country of its kind.

It has featured 1880 animals, 459 stalls, 420 volunteers and perhaps most importantly - 36,000 pottles of chips. The event brought 30,000 through its gates on Wednesday - opening day - as temperatures hit 24C.

A host of opening-day competitions draw large crowds, such as the chopping events, which are considered a “fan favourite”, according to lumberjack Simon Bond.

“The standard of axemen here is better. It’s what drew us over here, you see - I did a bit of wood-chopping and stayed,” he said.

“There’s a lot more competition here, instead of just demonstration.”

Ahead of the final crowd flooding in today, Ahern urged attendees to book online to prevent waiting times. She has also recommended people use free public transport options.

Free buses are running from Eastgate, Hornby and Riccarton over the course of the day.

Children are able to attend the show for free this year. The venue typically draws more than 100,000 people over the three-day event.