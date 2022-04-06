Photo / File

The New Zealand Agricultural Show is back in business for 2022, with a focus on introducing Kiwi kids to rural life.

The show will be run from November 9 – 11 in Christchurch, after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are very excited to be going ahead," Canterbury A&P Association general manager Tracy Ahern told The Country's Jamie Mackay.

This year's event will focus on youth, with the aim of introducing them to the agricultural sector, Ahern said.

"It is our huge goal and belief that every child in Canterbury should have the opportunity to come to the show and see, truly, the country coming to town, to experience animals and to experience the rural sector."

Ahern was grateful for support from ChristchurchNZ and the Christchurch City Council, as well as the Government's extension of the Events Transition Support Scheme.

"Huge thanks to the events scheme because it does mean we can proceed with some confidence that it won't affect our bank balance too much."

Another large-scale rural event was also being held in November.

Fieldays had been postponed to November 30–December 3 and although it will be held at Mystery Creek in the North Island, Ahern said the move still gave her pause for thought.

"I'd be lying if I said we weren't concerned when that came out and we certainly have had to consider it with our own dates."

However, she believed locals would support the event formally known as the Canterbury A&P Show.

"I think there's a huge appetite for Cantabrians to support Cantabrians."

The NZ Agricultural Show offered something different to Fieldays, which was more about "sales and machinery", Ahern said.

"Our focus this year is really youth and innovation, particularly targeting that market of 14-year-olds-plus and showcasing careers and opportunities and working with high schools to bring that to the show.

"We are pretty confident that we will get the numbers and that we will get the support of locals.

"I'd like to get 120 thousand. That's my personal goal."

Trade and sponsorship bookings for the New Zealand Agricultural Show will open at the beginning of May, with tickets going on sale from June 1 and livestock and equestrian entries opening July 1.