Canterbury Agricultural Show: Crowds get moo-ving as show off to cooking start

Canterbury's Cup and Show week is under way with the New Zealand Agricultural Show in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

The stables have been filled, the cattle are groomed and the rides are back up and running at Christchurch’s Agricultural Park showgrounds as masses return once more for the Canterbury Agricultural Show.

Wednesday marks two years since the 159th edition of the show was cancelled, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It boasted a strong return, as 26,000 people flooded through the gates by lunchtime on opening day.

It’s regarded as the country’s biggest show of its kind - almost 2000 animals were on show during the opening day and 52 competitions ran throughout the venue.

The show is regarded as the biggest show of its kind in New Zealand. Photo / George Heard

By 10am, thousands had already descended on the showgrounds - the stables were an immediately popular attraction for young people, housing a variety of “unique animals”.

A stage in the main square featured local artists performing drum and concert pieces, yet the 24C Christchurch heat pushed many attendants into the indoor animal stables.

The Angus cattle competition kicked off at 9am, with numerous families submitting their prized cows for judging.

Among them was the Jenkins family, whose involvement with the show stretches back 90 years - with J.W. Jenkins the president of the Agricultural Show back in 1932.

”All the friendship and comradery; the beef breeders all get along really well,” said Jane Jenkins, great-granddaughter of the 1932 president.

”We’re rural coming to town; we really want the townies to love us. This is what we do - this is only a small part of the beef industry, and it’s my community service.”

Jenkins said cattle will be judged on a number of features such as their ability to walk, good udders and mobility.

The winners will go into the Meat World Cup, where they’ll be assessed by a variety of judges.

”The entries aren’t as high as they usually are, but it’s a dying breed. Everybody is so busy, and trying to teach [the cattle] to lead is another thing altogether.”

The wood-chopping is always a fan favourite at the show, according to lumberjack Simon Bond - who spent 10 years chopping in his native Wales.

Competitors face off in a series of divisional chops - the five divisional cutters compete against each other to claim victory in their heats. Bond, a Division One cutter, said the standard of choppers in New Zealand is higher than back home.

”The standard of axemen here is better. It’s what drew us over here, you see - I did a bit of wood-chopping and stayed,” he said.

”There’s a lot more competition here, instead of just demonstration.”

Bond, a Division One cutter, said the standard of choppers in New Zealand is higher than back home in Wales. Photo / George Heard

Bond said that during the competition everybody is “in it to win it”, but cutters will grab a beer together afterwards.

”Whenever they advertise the show, they usually push the wood-chopping - it always draws a big crowd.”

Wongi Wilson, a well-known street artist, recently turned his talents to things rural, painting seven fibreglass bovine beauties at the show for the new Cows in the Park initiative.

An auction will be held for the life-sized 3D works of art for a rural wellness programme, Surfing for Farmers.

The show will run until November 11, giving crowds the chance to attend over the Canterbury Anniversary Weekend. Free public transport is running via buses transferring from Eastgate, Hornby and Riccarton.

Children are able to attend the show for free this year. The venue typically draws crowds of over 100,000 people over the three-day event.