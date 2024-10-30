The majority of those arrested were in New Zealand illegally and as a result, Immigration New Zealand has deported 11 Vietnamese nationals.

“All 11 have left New Zealand and are back in Vietnam,” police said.

Police seized and destroyed 3,385 cannabis plants and 48 kg of dried cannabis after over 30 search warrants across Auckland last week. Photo / NZ Police

Police said inquiries were ongoing utilising intelligence gathered during the operation and police could not rule out the possibility of further arrests.

Brand said the group’s actions mirrored similar operations recently uncovered in Australia where criminal groups - primarily of Vietnamese descent - were running a large number of indoor cannabis growing operations.

”Make no mistake, these syndicates are well connected to gangs and this cannabis is a large source of income for their illegal operations,” Brand said.

He added that often the properties used by these groups would appear innocuous and would not really attract neighbours’ attention, but the operations within are capable of producing large quantities of cannabis to sell.

”These individuals are significantly modifying rental properties to cultivate cannabis with extremely dangerous electrical installations,” Brand said.

”Not only is this extremely dangerous and creates a significant fire risk, we’d estimate millions of dollars worth of electricity is being stolen every year to run these operations.”

Police are working alongside Immigration New Zealand in relation to the foreign nationals involved in this investigation, as they want to ensure migrant communities are kept safe from those who would exploit the conditions of their work visas.

Police reminded landlords to be vigilant when renting out their properties and ensure there are regular property inspections.

The Herald witnessed two raids at separate multimillion-dollar homes in the upmarket Auckland suburb of Ōrākei last week.

The garage at one house was filled with a metre-high pile of cannabis plants. Police were seen putting the plants into a truck waiting in the driveway.

The owner of one of the houses, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Herald he was “shocked” when he received a phone call from police advising him of the cannabis bust.

He said tenants had been residing there for almost half a year – and the property had not been inspected.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity - such as deliveries of Easy Grow and fertiliser bags being dropped off - or signs that an electricity meter has been tampered with, is urged to contact police using the 105 phone service.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

If migrant communities are concerned with possible exploitation, they are asked to contact MBIE on 0800 20 90 20.



