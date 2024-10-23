The owner of a multimillion-dollar home in the upmarket Auckland suburb of Ōrākei that is at the centre of a large cannabis growing operation bust says tenants had been residing there for almost half a year – and the property had not been inspected.
Police raided two houses in the suburb on Tuesday, one with a council valuation of $3.12 million and the other valued at $2.52m.
The garage at one house was filled with a metre-high pile of cannabis plants. Police were seen putting the plants into a truck waiting in the driveway.
The owner of one of the houses, Yidong Shen, told the Herald he was “shocked” when he received a phone call from police on Tuesday advising him of the cannabis bust.
He said the tenants had been living in the residence for almost half a year.