Police seize plants after raiding a commercial cannabis operation at two locations in Ōrākei. Photo / Dean Purcell

When asked if the house had been inspected since the tenants moved in, Shen said it was set to be inspected soon.

“I haven’t been through this before so I don’t know what to think... [It is] very shocking,” he said.

When asked if he knew this was happening in his home, Shen said “not at all”.

“I don’t even know how they [police] found the place.”

One house police were seen at on Tuesday has a council valuation of $3.12 million. The other was valued at $2.52m. Photo / Dean Purcell

Shen said he had not yet visited the home following the raid but planned to this weekend.

He said police did not provide him with much information, but suggested he go and look at the property.

“It’s just a big shock.”

He said he was unaware of a second police raid at another property just 300m away at the same time.

At the other address, officers dismantled and took away ducting and air filters along with light fixtures, electric fans and reflective material.

Officers dismantle and take away ducting and air filters along with light fixtures, electric fans and reflective material, from one of the properties. Photo / Dean Purcell

The busts took place on Tākitimu and Hawaiki streets in Ōrākei at about 11.20am Tuesday. Photo / Dean Purcell

The busts were on Tākitimu and Hawaiki streets about 11.20am on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson on Tuesday said a police operation was ongoing in the area and further information would be released proactively when available.

Police on Wednesday refused to provide comment on specifics about the bust, saying a media release would be proactively released when the operation concluded.

