New Zealand

Cannabis bust in Ōrākei: Massive grow operation in ritzy Auckland suburb taken down by cops

NZ Herald
Police have raided a massive commercial cannabis operation at two locations in Orakei, Auckland. Video / NZME

Police have busted a massive cannabis growing operation across two houses in the ritzy Auckland suburb of Ōrākei.

One house police were seen at this morning has a council valuation of $3.12 million. The other was valued at $2.52m.

The garage at one house was filled with a metre-high pile of cannabis plants. Police were putting the plants into a truck waiting in the driveway.

At the other address, officers were dismantling and taking away ducting and air filters along with light fixtures, electric fans and reflective material.

Police have raided a massive commercial cannabis operation at two locations in Ōrākei. Photo / Dean Purcell
One house police were seen at this morning has a council valuation of $3.12 million. The other was valued at $2.52m. Photo / Dean Purcell
Officers were dismantling and taking away ducting and air filters along with light fixtures, electric fans and reflective material. Photo / Dean Purcell
The busts were on Takitimu and Hawaiki Sts about 11.20am today. Photo / Dean Purcell
The busts were on Takitimu and Hawaiki Sts about 11.20am today.

Police have been approached for comment.

