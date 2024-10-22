Police have raided a massive commercial cannabis operation at two locations in Orakei, Auckland. Video / NZME

Police have busted a massive cannabis growing operation across two houses in the ritzy Auckland suburb of Ōrākei.

One house police were seen at this morning has a council valuation of $3.12 million. The other was valued at $2.52m.

The garage at one house was filled with a metre-high pile of cannabis plants. Police were putting the plants into a truck waiting in the driveway.

At the other address, officers were dismantling and taking away ducting and air filters along with light fixtures, electric fans and reflective material.