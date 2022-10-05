One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash near Cambridge early this morning. Video / Newshub

One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash near Cambridge early this morning. Video / Newshub

Waka Kotahi NZTA says the level of deaths and serious injuries caused by crashes on State Highway 1 south of Cambridge is unacceptable.

This comes after the stretch of road between Cambridge and Piarere, dubbed a "death trap", has claimed another life this morning, prompting a local deputy mayor to call for "swift action" from Waka Kotahi.

Just weeks earlier, two people also lost their lives after a crash involving an ambulance on the same bend.

Waka Kotahi director of regional relationships David Speirs said the road was one of the country's most important transport corridors and plans are under way to make it safer.

"We understand people will be looking for answers – but it's very important that we allow those investigating this crash to do their job thoroughly before we speculate on what may have contributed," he said.

Speirs explained that concept designs have been accepted and detailed designs are under way to improve the safety of the stretch of road from the end of the Waikato Expressway through to Fergusson Gully Rd which encompasses today's crash site.

"This has been complex work due to many intersections, accessways and properties. The priority is reducing the risk of head-on crashes and improving intersection safety, including at SH1/Karapiro Road and Hickey Road," he said.

The scene of the crash on State Highway 1 near Cambridge last month. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

It was hoped that this work would begin in 2023 and it would see a roundabout put in at the intersection of Karāpiro Road and SH1, 7.9 km of flexible median barriers and associated turnaround areas, left-in/left-out designs and improved lighting on some intersections and rumble strips.

Speirs said some land acquisition is required to carry out this work and affected landowners will be spoken to.

He said the installation of 2.4km of flexible median safety barriers from south of Fergusson Gully Rd had prevented 40 potential head-on collisions.

Earlier this year, 1.6km of median barrier was installed just north of Maungatautari Rd and a further 4.2km of median barrier in that area is anticipated to be installed in December.

On November 17, Waka Kotahi is holding an information day at the Cambridge Town Hall.

"The project team will be available to discuss the concept plans. There will also be on-line options for giving feedback," said Speirs.

"We need the support of landowners and road users to make this a reality."

Today's crash involving a truck and a van occurred at around 4.53am near Hickey Rd.

Police said one person died at the scene and a second person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Waipa's deputy mayor Liz Stolwyk says lack of action from Waka Kotahi to make safety improvements to SH1 between Karapiro and Piarere has cost too many lives.

Stolwyk passed on her condolences to the family of this morning's crash victim and said the incident was exceptionally concerning.

"It's probably fair to say that we have, as a council, been lobbying Waka Kotahi for a number of years because there is no question that this particular piece of road is actually causing huge amounts of stress among our community members and the lack of action from Waka Kotahi has cost lives and serious injuries for a long long time.

"Yet again with this morning's news, Cambridge has really just run out of patience."