James Samson is the founder of Calendar Girls. The strip club's plans for Christchurch have ruffled feathers.

The petition had received more than 250 signatures by 3pm on Thursday.

Speaking to the Herald, Veail said she had previously worked for Calendar Girls for four years across their Auckland and Christchurch venues, and that she moved to Queenstown for better working conditions as a dancer.

“I just want to be super clear that, being a stripper, I’m pro sex work... and that I have nothing but love for the clubs here in Queenstown and I’m not against competition. I’m just against Calendar Girls,” she said.

Veail’s petition alleges Calendar Girls has a history of “appalling exploitation of their workers” and poses a threat to both the local adult entertainment industry and Queenstown’s overall reputation.

The petition urges the District Licensing Committee (DLC) to deny Calendar Girls a liquor licence and calls on the building owner of the proposed location to refuse them a lease.

“Queenstown is the tourism capital of New Zealand. We’re proud of how safe and clean this city is, and the fact that people come from all corners of the world to visit us,” it says.

Veail said that Queenstown’s current strip clubs maintain positive relationships with their workers and are well-integrated into the community, and the petition aims to protect these established businesses and the broader community.

The concerns raised include allegations of labour exploitation at Calendar Girls, citing mandated contracts that allow the venue to impose fines on independent-contractor dancers for infractions such as “rudeness to management”, creating a “culture of fear.”

She also claimed that Calendar Girls reportedly takes up to 60% of the profits from dancers, compared to a maximum of 30% at other local clubs.

When contacted for comment, Calendar Girls’ Samson said the company has “led the way” for the past 28 years and will “continue to provide New Zealand with the best possible venues”.

“It’s only normal the local clubs would be worried when New Zealand’s best clubs are entering their market,” Samson told the Herald.

“Private jets and custom limousines are always going to rattle the other owners, [it] will keep them on their game and give the customers a better experience.”