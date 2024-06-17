PM Christopher Luxon in Japan. Further violence in Gaza sees death on both sides. Princess Catherine makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis. Video / NZ Herald

Brian Tamaki has lashed out at the police response after a Destiny Church disciple was charged with sexually abusing teenagers in alleged offending involving a South Auckland youth group.

The 29-year-old man was taken into custody on June 6 and appeared in the Manukau District Court on Wednesday, facing six charges in connection with two alleged victims.

“I am glad the police have finally arrested this [alleged] offender,” Tamaki wrote on social media after the arrest.

“It’s only taken them eight months since we notified them in November 2023 of this offender and encouraged the victims to talk to the police. Why did the police not act immediately?

“That should be the story here – the utter incompetence of the police to deal with sexual offences.”

Tamaki alleged the man had been attending multiple other churches during the months-long investigation.

“We were informed last week this offender was operating another youth group under the name of a ... church, and when we contacted the ... pastor, he had no idea the [alleged] offender was operating under his church name. We hold the police responsible.”

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki. Photo: RNZ / Nick Monro

Tamaki claimed police had “deliberately” failed to take action against the accused man until now.

“This [alleged] offender should not have been in circulation in our communities all this time. That should be the story, not me, and not Destiny Church,” Tamaki wrote.

The Herald put Tamaki’s comments to police.

In a statement, a spokeswoman responded: “Police have put someone before the court and as the matter is now before the court, we have nothing further to add.”

The Herald understands there are multiple alleged victims, with the alleged abuse spanning several years.

The man was a longstanding member of Destiny. His Facebook page is littered with photos of church events, many involving teenagers from a church youth group.

The 29-year-old man appeared in the Manukau District Court on Wednesday, facing six charges in connection with two alleged victims. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The Herald understands he was suspended from his volunteer role and banned from the church after his offending was reported to police in November last year.

The 29-year-old defendant appeared in Manukau District Court on Wednesday.

Four charges specify the boys he is accused of abusing were aged between 12 and 16. The remaining two charges were for alleged offending against a male over 16.

The man was granted interim suppression until his next appearance on June 24.

As he left the court on bail, security guards had to hold back a distressed man who was yelling at the defendant.

In a statement on the day of the arrest, Detective Inspector Natalie Nelson, Counties Manukau CIB, said charges had been laid “as part of an ongoing investigation into historical sexual assault allegations”.

They dated back to at least 2020 and involved “an individual connected to a youth group”.

“The man faces six charges of indecent assault, and at this stage the charges relate to offending against two victims,” Nelson said.

“Police are still making inquiries including speaking with other individuals and as such further charges cannot be ruled out.

“We continue to encourage anyone who has matters they need to raise with police to come forward. Any complaints will be treated in confidence and police will ensure support services are made available.”

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki has hit out at the police following the arrest of a church follower for the alleged abuse of teenage boys. Photo / Brett Phibbs

After the Herald broke the story last month, Tamaki took to social media to respond to the allegations, saying his heart went out to any alleged victims and their families, and he hoped police investigated the matter quickly.

“I had nothing to do with this alleged offender, I don’t even know him, and neither do I know everyone who attends our church,” Tamaki wrote.

“I have no time or tolerance for [any] individuals who harm young people.”

Lane Nichols is a senior journalist and deputy head of news based in Auckland. Before joining the Herald in 2012, he spent a decade at Wellington’s Dominion Post and Nelson Mail.