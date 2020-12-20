Boy racer cars impounded after Wellington police covert operation

Police say a minority of car enthusiasts have been aggravating locals with antisocial antics. Photo / 123RF

Ten cars have been seized after complaints about illegal Wellington street racing causing a cacophony, road damage and mess.

Police on Sunday said a two-day operation targeted antisocial road users.

"The covert operation, which is ongoing, comes following a number of complaints of road damage, noise and mess," police said.

District road policing manager Inspector Wade Jennings said he hoped the operation would reassure residents and business owners.

"We intend to continue to target this behaviour and there is more work to do," Jennings said.

"We know there are car enthusiasts who are meeting up and socialising without engaging in this type of activity.

"We will be focusing on the small minority who have little regard for road safety and the communities they are affecting with their behaviour."