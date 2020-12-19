Road carnage: Motorcyclist dead in Whanganui crash, three others injured in separate accidents

A police car. Photo / Bevan Conley

A motorcyclist has died and three other people have been injured in four separate accidents today.

The fatal crash, between a car and a motorcycle, occurred at 12.30pm at the intersection of State Highway 3 and Watt Livingstone Road, Westmere, Whanganui.



Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to follow the directions of emergency services staff at the scene.

Roads are also closed in Poukawa in the Eastern district following a serious motorcycle accident on Middle Road at 1:55pm.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital and is in a serious condition.

Police say the Serious Crash Unit is attending and the road is likely to be closed for some time.

Diversions are in place on Mutiny Road and Te Aute Trust Road and motorists are advised to take alternative routes.

A cyclist was also injured in the Karangahake Gorge earlier today. The Gorge was down to one lane while emergency services attended but it has since been reopened.

Meanwhile State Highway 2 between Carterton and Greytown in Wairarapa has re-opened following the serious crash this morning.

A car collided with a tree at 11.20am and the driver was airlifted to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition.

The circumstances of the crash will be investigated.