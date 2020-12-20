Police homicide investigation after man found dead in Wellington house by family

Police say they're working to establish the circumstances of the person's death.

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead by family at a Wellington home.

Police were called to property at Percy Dyett Dr, Karori, at 8.30am today.

The property has been cordoned off as police carry out inquiries and a forensic examination of the scene.

Residents spoken to by the Herald today say they're shocked to hear that someone had died in their street, which is full of families and relatively quiet.

"I wouldn't have expected that in my street, I'm actually quite shocked," one neighbour said. "There are older people and young families that live in the street."

However, in recent months it wasn't uncommon for emergency services to be called to the house where the incident occurred.

The resident said a woman, "who looked very beaten up", and a small child were seen being taken away by police from the house about the time police were called this morning.

While the resident hadn't heard of a party in the area last night, she said she was saddened to hear of the man's death, especially just before Christmas.

"It's a really nice street, it's full of families, it's close to the park, it's near schools. I believe there are children that live up in that area, in that house, so that will be really sad if that's the case.

"It's quite scary though, my son walks past there every day, so that's a bit of a concern."

Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson said police would remain at the property over the next few days, alongside ESR, to carry out a scene examination.



"The community can also expect a significant police presence in the area over the coming days, as we seek to provide reassurance to local residents and speak to potential witnesses.



"If you did hear or see something in the Percy Dyett Avenue area last night which may assist our inquiries, please contact Wellington Police via 105, quoting job number P044839711."



Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.