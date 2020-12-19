Māngere Death: Young man believed to have suffered from a medical event

A 19-year-old man was found unresponsive and later died at the scene in Mangere. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The death of a 19-year-old man found lying on the lawn of a South Auckland's home will be referred to the coroner.

Police said emergency services were called to a Valiant St property at about 8am after a man was found unresponsive.

A post-mortem was completed on Sunday afternoon and the man's death was not being treated as suspicious.

The man was unable to be revived and died at the scene, police said earlier.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan said a 19-year-old man was thought have collapsed at the property on the front lawn.

Police cordon at the Mangere house. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Tiernan said it seemed the man's death was most likely a medical event. He understood the man had been out drinking and walked home.

Police officers were at the scene and the house was cordoned off.

At least seven police officers were at the scene talking to residents.

Some of the residents appeared dejected or in shock.

A neighbour said a party was held at or next to the property overnight but it was not raucous or problematic.

By noon, the cordon was pulled back but a house and nearby car were still off-limits.