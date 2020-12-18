Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Alison Holst's children Kirsten and Simon talk about life after their mother's dementia diagnosis

18 minutes to read

Dame Alison Holst: Author, columnist, television and radio host, cook, seed saver - and much-loved Mum. Photo/NZPA Wayne Drought

By:

Feature writer, NZ Herald

She was famous for her marvellous muffins and lazy lasagne. But in 2015 Dame Alison Holst's family revealed the much-loved television cook had dementia. Her children Simon and Kirsten speak in-depth for the first time

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.